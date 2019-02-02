NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 2: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers travel upstate to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the main event of a massive 12-game NBA schedule Saturday night. It doesn't get much bigger than that, but there are other marquee games on the docket, including James Harden and the Houston Rockets traveling to face Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz, and Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on all these showdowns, but if you're feeling truly bold this Saturday evening, SportsLine lead handicapper Adam Thompson is going huge, putting together a three-team parlay of best bets that could return a massive 6-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $600. If you go big, it could make your Saturday night a memorable one.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine, cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered to build his win streaks. He enters Thursday on a sizzling 38-23 run on NBA picks against the spread (62 percent). His three selections for Saturday are locked in and available exclusively at SportsLine.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Thompson is backing the Kings (+3) at home against the 76ers at 10:30 p.m. ET. He's a solid 5-2 picking Philadelphia games this season.

Thompson knows the Sixers are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 113-104 victory at Golden State, handing the Warriors their first loss since DeMarcus Cousins joined the rotation.

But he also knows that Philly (34-18) is susceptible to letdowns following big wins. Prior to Thursday's victory, the team's three-biggest ups -- by 18 over Houston, 17 over Utah and 25 over the Jazz -- were all followed by disappointing downs, and all easy non-covers.

J.J. Redick won't play Saturday (rest). The only other road game he missed, the Sixers were throttled by 17 by the Wizards. Meanwhile, the Kings (26-25) are 17-7 against the spread at home, second-best in the NBA.

"It's a tall task, but young Sacramento will get up for it while Philly could be due for a letdown," Thompson told SportsLine.

Confidently lock in the Kings into your parlay and you could be well on your way to a colossal payoff.

Thompson has also identified a key matchup mismatch that will be a huge x-factor in which side you should be all over for another Saturday night game. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your parlay selections, over at SportsLine.

So which Saturday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And which team is a must-back? See Saturday night's NBA schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get the best bets for Saturday, all from the red-hot SportsLine handicapper riding a 62-percent streak on NBA picks.

Saturday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Clippers at Pistons (-1.5), 5 p.m.

Nets at Magic (-2), 7 p.m.

Bucks at Wizards (+7), 7 p.m.

Bulls at Hornets (-6.5), 7 p.m.

Pacers at Heat (-2.5), 7:30 p.m.

Mavericks at Cavaliers (+7), 7:30 p.m.

Pelicans at Spurs (-10.5), 8:30 p.m.

Lakers at Warriors (-10.5), 8:30 p.m.

Rockets at Jazz (-7), 9 p.m.

Nuggets at Timberwolves (+1.5), 9 p.m.

Hawks at Suns (-3), 9 p.m.

76ers at Kings (+3), 10 p.m.