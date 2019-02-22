NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 22: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

There are nine games on Friday's NBA schedule as post-All-Star play gets into high gear. Intriguing matchups abound, including DeMar DeRozan returning to Toronto as his San Antonio Spurs face off with Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors (-7.5), Anthony Davis hitting the court for the Pelicans against the Indiana Pacers (-6), and Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5) hosting Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but before locking in any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Mike Barner is saying about the action. He's on an astonishing hot streak that's lining his followers' pockets with cash.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. His expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on 29 of his last 44 NBA picks, a massive 66 percent win rate that's brought in $1,240 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team NBA parlay of best bets for Friday that could return another 6-1 payout. We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Barner is backing the Bulls (+8) as sizable underdogs at Orlando at 7 p.m. ET. Barner is gunning for his fifth win in a row on games involving the Magic, most-recently when he backed the Wizards (+4) in a 95-91 Washington win on Jan. 25.

Barner knows the Bulls aren't playing for much more than pride. Their 14-44 record ranks fourth-worst in the NBA and their 103.2 points per game are third-worst. But since the team traded with the Wizards for Otto Porter Jr., the Bulls are 2-2 and the offense is averaging 117.8 points, a dramatic increase over its season average.

Chicago has also been respectful against the spread, especially on the road. Orlando (27-32) has won five straight, but is only 14-13 at home this season. Barner believes the Bulls are undervalued here. "Despite their terrible record, the Bulls are 14-14-1 against the spread on the road," Barner told SportsLine. "They are also 8-5-1 when the spread is between +6.5 and +9.5," Barner told SportsLine. "They might not come away victorious, but I'll take the points." Confidently lock in the Bulls to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Friday's NBA schedule (All times Eastern)



Wizards at Hornets (-5), 7 p.m.

Pelicans at Pacers (-6), 7 p.m.

Bulls at Magic (-8), 7 p.m.

Spurs at Raptors (-7.5), 7 p.m.

Timberwolves at Knicks (+6), 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Hawks (+4), 7:30 p.m.

Clippers at Grizzlies (+2), 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Mavericks (+3.5), 8:30 p.m.

Jazz at Thunder (-4.5), 9:30 p.m