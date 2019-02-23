NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 23: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

It's a busy night on the NBA schedule, as 22 of the league's 30 teams hit the hardcourt Saturday evening. It's highlighted by a showdown between possible future teammates, as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (-4) head to the Big Easy to face Anthony Davis and the Pelicans, and a Western Conference super-showdown as James Harden (questionable, back), Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets visit Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but before locking in any NBA picks or predictions of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Mike Barner is saying about the action.

Mike is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes, while watching as many games as possible to gain an edge.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on 31 of his last 47 NBA picks, a massive 66-percent win rate that's brought in $1,331 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team parlay of NBA best bets for Saturday that could return another 6-1 payout.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Barner is backing the Hornets (-2.5) at home against the Nets at 7 p.m. ET. Barner has nailed his last seven games involving Charlotte or Brooklyn.

Barner knows the Nets (30-30) have been a pleasant surprise in the NBA this season, but the magic has shown signs of fading. Brooklyn has dropped six of eight, and aside from the victory last week at lowly Cleveland, it hasn't won another road game in more than a month. Charlotte is a solid 20-9 overall at home, including taking six of seven at the Spectrum Center by an average of 12.7 ppg.

"The Hornets are a different team at home, where they are 16-12-1 ATS," Barner told SportsLine. "This is a small line, so I like the Hornets' chances to cover."

Barner has also identified a key trend for one team that has him jumping all over the spread in another game. Find out everything you need to know to complete your parlay selections over at SportsLine.

So which Saturday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And what trend makes a certain team a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get the best bets for the Saturday NBA schedule, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 66 percent of his NBA picks.

Saturday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Trail Blazers at 76ers (-2.5), 1 p.m.

Grizzlies at Cavaliers (-2), 7 p.m.

Pacers at Wizards (+1), 7 p.m.

Nets at Hornets (-2.5), 7 p.m.

Lakers at Pelicans (+4), 7 p.m.

Suns at Hawks (-2.5), 7 p.m.

Pistons at Heat (-3.5), 7:30 p.m.

Celtics at Bulls (+10.5), 8 p.m.

Kings at Thunder (-6), 8 p.m.

Rockets at Warriors (-8.5), 8:30 p.m.

Timberwolves at Bucks (-11.5), 8:30 p.m.

Mavericks at Jazz (-10.5), 10 p.m.