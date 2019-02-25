NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 25: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Monday's massive 11-game NBA schedule features the league-best Bucks (-7.5) visiting the suddenly streaking Bulls and the defending champion Warriors (-8) traveling to Charlotte, hoping to erase the bitter taste of a home loss to Houston. The Nets (-1.5) entertain the weary Spurs, who are 1-6 on their Rodeo Road Trip and coming off an embarrassing loss to the Knicks. Plus, LeBron James and the Lakers (-4.5) are three games out of a playoff spot as they visit a Grizzlies team that usually hangs tough at home. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but to get your Monday started right, red-hot NBA expert Mike Barner has you covered, locking in his three top best bets of the day. He enters on an astonishing streak, so before placing any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what he's saying about the action.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He also has been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24/7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately, as he's 32-18 in his past 50 NBA picks, a massive 64 percent win rate that's returned over $1,200 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Barner is backing the Nets (-1.5) at home against the Spurs.

"The Spurs are just 11-21 on the road and coming off an embarrassing 12-point loss at the Knicks on Sunday," Barner told SportsLine. "To put that loss into perspective, the Knicks had lost 18 straight home games coming in. The Spurs face a much tougher opponent in the Nets on Monday, who are 32-18 against the spread after a day off. Back the Nets to cover this small number."

Monday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Trail Blazers at Cavaliers (+9.5), 7 p.m.

Pacers at Pistons (-2.5), 7 p.m.

Warriors at Hornets (+8), 7 p.m.

Suns at Heat (-8.5), 7:30 p.m.

Spurs at Nets (-1.5), 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Bulls (+7.5), 8 p.m.

Hawks at Rockets (-10.5), 8 p.m.

76ers at Pelicans (PK), 8 p.m.

Kings at Timberwolves (-3), 8 p.m. ET

Lakers at Grizzlies (+4.5), 8 p.m. ET

Mavericks at Clippers (-5.5), 10:30 p.m. ET