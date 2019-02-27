NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 27: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

It's a busy night in the NBA, as 22 of the league's 30 teams hit the hardcourt Wednesday evening. It's highlighted by a pair of inter-conference matchups as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors (-9) head to South Beach to face Hassan Whiteside and the Miami Heat, while Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics (-2.5) host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The night ends with a superstar showdown as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5) host Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but before locking in any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein is saying about the action. He's on an astonishing hot streak that's lining his followers' pockets with cash.

The veteran handicapper is on an amazing 28-13 NBA run, and his expertise has been on full display lately: Over his last 41 picks, Hartstein has cashed at a massive 68 percent win rate that's returned $1,380 to $100 players in a short amount of time -- including nine of his last 11.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team parlay of best bets for Wednesday that could return another 6-1 payout.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Hartstein is backing the Hawks (+4) at home against the Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET. Hartstein has nailed his last three picks involving Atlanta, most recently on Feb. 12 when he took the Hawks (+5.5) in a 117-113 straight-up win over the Lakers.

Hartstein knows Atlanta (20-41) has covered in four of its last five games, including in a single-digit loss to the Rockets and the straight-up win over the Lakers. Trae Young had one of the best games of his rookie campaign, hitting eight 3's and going off for 36 points against Houston on Monday. He had 16 points and 11 assists against Minnesota in these teams' first meeting.

The Timberwolves (29-31), meanwhile, have won four of five and covered in six straight. But Minnesota has been exceptionally streaky. The Wolves have had eight three-game winning/losing streaks this season, including three runs of four-straight losses or more. They've been especially rough on the road, just 9-21 overall.

"The underdog has dominated this series, going 6-0-1 ATS the last seven meetings. That includes a Dec. 28 meeting in Minneapolis in which the Hawks (+9.5) won 123-120 in overtime," Hartstein noted to SportsLine. "Aside from a road win over the pathetic Knicks on Feb. 22, the T-Wolves have been terrible on the road lately. Grab the points."

Wednesday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Rockets at Hornets (+4.5), 7 p.m.

Timberwolves at Hawks (+4), 7:30 p.m.

Wizards at Nets (-5), 7:30 p.m.

Warriors at Heat (+9), 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Celtics (-2.5), 8 p.m.

Bulls at Grizzlies (-3.5), 8 p.m.

Pistons at Spurs (-4.5), 8:30 p.m.

Pacers at Mavericks (+1), 8:30 p.m.

Clippers at Jazz (-9.5), 9 p.m.

Bucks at Kings (+5), 10 p.m.

Pelicans at Lakers (-5.5), 10:30 p.m.