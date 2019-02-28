NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 28: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Thursday's NBA schedule features intriguing matchups across the board, as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors (-6) look to bounce back from Wednesday's loss at Miami when they visit the Orlando Magic. Elsewhere, Dwyane Wade and the Heat head to Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets (-9.5), while Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5) host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA games Thursday night, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data engineer Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The SportsLine data engineer and renowned data scientist who co-founded Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's running profits in the NBA, college basketball and NHL, and now the numbers have been crunched for every Thursday NBA matchup.

SportsLine's top-ranked NBA handicapper enters Thursday on a sizzling 55-34 run on NBA picks, adding over $1,800 to the bankrolls of $100 players in a short amount of time. Now he's locked in his top plays for Thursday for an NBA parlay that could return a massive 6-1 payout. If you risk $100, it would return $600. If you go big, it could be a life-changing extravaganza.

We'll give one key part of his NBA parlay away: Oh is backing the Pacers (-4) at home against the Timberwolves. He's hit on three of his last four NBA picks against the spread involving Indiana, most-recently taking Indy (-5) in a 99-90 win over the Hornets on Feb. 11.

Oh knows the Pacers (40-22) have forged on admirably since All-Star Victor Oladipo was lost for the season. Indy sits in the third spot in the Eastern Conference as it continues to hold off the Sixers and Celtics in the NBA playoff bracket. The Pacers have dropped two in a row, each single-digit road defeats. Now they return home where they're 23-9 on the season. They've only lost two home games the last month, and those were to the Bucks and Warriors.

Minnesota (29-32), meanwhile, is a dreadful 9-22 on the road. The Wolves have won only one road game in the last month and are coming off a nine-point OT loss at Atlanta on Wednesday. Oh says the trends favor the Pacers.

"I have the Pacers covering in more than two-thirds of simulations," Oh told SportsLine. "Indiana has covered six straight games against teams with losing road records and five of its last six overall at home." Confidently lock in the Pacers to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Oh has also identified an underdog for another Thursday night NBA game that the public is fading, but he sees as a spread winner that could pay off big. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your NBA parlays, over at SportsLine.

So which Thursday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And which underdog is Oh confidently backing? Visit SportsLine now to get the best bets for the Thursday NBA schedule, all from the renowned data scientist hitting on massive 55-34 heater on his NBA picks.



Thursday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)



Timberwolves at Pacers (-4), 7 p.m.

Warriors at Magic (+6), 7 p.m.

Cavaliers at Knicks (-3), 7:30 p.m.

Heat at Rockets (-9.5), 8 p.m.

76ers at Thunder (-7.5), 8 p.m.

Jazz at Nuggets (-7), 10:30 p.m.