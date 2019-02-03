NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 3: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

It's Super Bowl Sunday, but the NBA isn't taking the day off. There are only three games on the NBA schedule for Sunday, but they include Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook as the Boston Celtics (-3) host the Oklahoma City Thunder, plus Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors (-10) host Tobias Harris and the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these games before the big game between the Rams and Patriots, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data engineer Stephen Oh is saying.

The SportsLine data engineer and renowned data scientist who co-founded Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's running profits in the NFL, NBA, college basketball and NHL, and now the numbers have been crunched for every Sunday NBA matchup.

SportsLine's top-ranked NBA handicapper enters Sunday on a sizzling 40-21 run on NBA picks, adding over $1,700 to the bankrolls of $100 players in a short amount of time. Now he's locked in picks for every Sunday game for an NBA parlay that could return a massive 6-1 payout. If you risk $100, it would return $600. If you go big, it could be a life-changing day.

We'll give one key part of his NBA parlay away: Oh is backing the Raptors (-10) at home against the Clippers. Oh is a robust 15-6 in picks involving Toronto or Los Angeles. He knows Toronto is 21-5 at home, which plays strongly into this spread and Oh's backing. The Raptors have won 10 of 11 at Scotiabank Arena, and five of the last six were by double-digits.

In to town come the weary Clippers, who played Saturday at Detroit. Oh expects the Clippers, without No. 2 scorer Danilo Gallinari for at least one more game, to fade late and for the Raptors to pull away like they've done so often at home.

"My projections don't believe it'll be very close," Oh told SportsLine. "Jump on this number before it goes up even more." Confidently back the Raptors to get it done at home against the Clippers on Sunday.

Oh has also identified a key reason to fade the public in one of the other Super Bowl Sunday NBA games. Find out which game it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your parlay selections, over at SportsLine.

So which Sunday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And which team is Oh confidently fading? Visit SportsLine now to get the best bets for the Sunday NBA schedule, all from the renowned data scientist hitting on massive 40-21 heater on his NBA picks, and find out.



Sunday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)



Grizzlies at Knicks (+2.5), 1 p.m.

Thunder at Celtics (-3), 2 p.m.

Clippers at Raptors (-10), 3 p.m.