NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 4: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Monday's six-game NBA schedule features the league-best Bucks (-7) visiting much-improved Brooklyn and the James Harden offensive explosion tour making a stop in Phoenix. With Houston (-8) facing the defensively challenged Suns, Harden seems a near-lock to score 30-plus for the 27th straight game. San Antonio (-1.5) goes for its sixth straight win against the suddenly relevant Kings, who just handled Philadelphia for their sixth straight home win. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but to get your Monday started right, red-hot NBA expert Mike Barner has you covered, locking in his three top NBA best bets of the day. He enters on an astonishing streak, so before placing any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what he's saying about the action.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He also has been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24/7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately, as he's 22-5 in his last 27 NBA picks, a massive 81 percent win rate that's returned $1,646 to $100 players in a short amount of time. If you parlayed his best bets last Friday, you won a strong 6-1 payout.

Now Barner is all over Monday's slate, putting together a three-team NBA parlay that could return another 6-1 payout. We'll give one key part away: Barner is backing the Wizards (-6) against the Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. He's gunning for his fourth straight against the spread winner involving Washington.

"The Hawks have pulled themselves out of the cellar in the Eastern Conference this season, but that's not exactly saying much considering how horrible the Knicks, Cavaliers and Bulls have been," Barner told SportsLine. "They recently defeated the Suns, Clippers and Bulls, but their last seven losses have been by an average of 15.6 points. The Wizards are 16-10 against the spread at home, so I like their chances to cover." Confidently lock in the Wizards to cover and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Monday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)



Nuggets at Pistons (+4), 7 p.m.

Hawks at Wizards (-6), 7 p.m.

Bucks at Nets (+7), 7:30 p.m.

Pacers at Pelicans (+1), 8 p.m.

Rockets at Suns (+8), 9 p.m.

Spurs at Kings (+1.5), 10 p.m.