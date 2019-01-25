NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Jan. 25: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

There are 10 games on Friday's NBA schedule, highlighted by a showdown in Houston as James Harden and the Rockets host Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors (-2). Elsewhere in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (-11) host Kemba Walker and the Hornets and Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves, fresh off a win in L.A., head to Salt Lake City to face Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz (-10). There are plenty of storylines to dissect, but when it comes to NBA odds, expert Mike Barner has you covered, locking in his three best bets of the day. Before placing any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what he's saying about the action.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on an astonishing 12 of his last 15 NBA picks, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

And he's going huge for Friday, putting together a three-team parlay of best bets that could return a massive 6-1 payout. If you risk $100, it would return $600. If you go big, it could be a monumental end to the week.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Barner is backing the Clippers (-5.5) as road favorites against the Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. He is a perfect 3-0 on the season on against the spread picks involving L.A., including Tuesday's Clippers-Mavericks game. He took Dallas (-4) in that one, 106-98 Mavs victory.

The Clippers (26-22) have lost six of eight overall, but mostly against top competition. They've typically taken care of business when expected and are a solid 17-9 against the spread when favored.

Chicago, meanwhile, is 11-37. The Bulls are a brutal 5-18 at the United Center this season, tied with the Cavaliers for the worst home record in the NBA. "The Bulls have only won one time across their last 12 games, and that win came against the Cavaliers," Barner told SportsLine. "In their 11 losses, they were defeated by an average of 16.5 points."

Confidently lock in the Clippers to cover and you could be well on your way to a colossal NBA parlay payoff.

(All times Eastern)

Washington at Orlando (-3.5), 7 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn (-9.5), 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland (+8.5), 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis (-1), 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston (+2), 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago (+5.5), 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee (-11), 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas (-5), 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah (-10), 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver (-15), 9 p.m.