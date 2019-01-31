NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Jan. 31: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Bragging rights in the City of Angels are on the line as part of the Thursday NBA schedule. The L.A. Lakers, still without LeBron James, take on the L.A. Clippers (-5.5) from Staples Center, while Eastern Conference contenders clash when Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors (-3) host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. In the nightcap, Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler take the Philadelphia 76ers to Golden State to face Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Warriors (-9.5). Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on the six-game NBA schedule, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data engineer Stephen Oh is saying about the action. Oh is going huge, putting together a three-team parlay of best bets that could return a massive 6-1 payout. If you risk $100, it would return $600. If you go big, it could be a life-changing night.

SportsLine's top-ranked NBA handicapper enters Thursday on a sizzling 37-20 run on NBA picks. Now, he's locked in his NBA best bets for Thursday at SportsLine.

We'll give one key part of his NBA parlay away: Oh is backing the Nets (+7.5) at the Spurs. He is a robust 15-7 in games involving San Antonio or Brooklyn this season and 2-0 on Nets picks this month, taking them at -1 in a 117-115 over Orlando Jan. 18 and again at +4 in a 109-100 win over the Grizzlies Jan. 4.

Oh knows the Spurs (30-22) are one of the top home-covering teams in the NBA, a solid 18-9 against the spread at AT&T Center and one of only six teams with 20 home wins so far. But the last three times San Antonio has been favored by 7.5 or more points at home, it hasn't resulted in a cover.

Meanwhile, the Nets have been one of the pleasant surprises in the league at 28-24. They've won seven of eight despite injury issues, the lone loss an eight-point defeat as a nine-point underdog at Boston.

Despite depth issues, other players have stepped up, including Shabazz Napier, who has ascended to a top reserve role at both guard positions. He's averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 26 minutes the last three games. And D'Angelo Russell has emerged as a top Eastern Conference point guard - he's averaging 24.3 points, 6.8 assists and 3.8 boards the last 15 games.

"The Spurs are 18-9 against the spread at home this season, among the best in the NBA. But this is too many points against a Nets team that's won six of seven," Oh told SportsLine. "My projections expect a close game decided in the final minute." Confidently back the Nets to cover on the road against San Antonio.

Thursday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)



Pacers at Magic (-2.5), 7 p.m.

Mavericks at Pistons (-2.5), 7 p.m.

Bucks at Raptors (-3), 8 p.m.

Nets at Spurs (-7.5), 8:30 p.m.

Lakers at Clippers (-5.5), 10:30 p.m.

76ers at Warriors (-9.5), 10:30 p.m.