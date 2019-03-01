NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 1: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

There are seven games on Friday night's NBA schedule, but the slate isn't short on star power. That includes a showdown between Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard as the Toronto Raptors host the Portland Trail Blazers, and the night ends with a nationally-televised showdown of All-Star captains as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks head west to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but before locking in any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Mike Barner is saying. He's on an astonishing hot streak.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on 36 of his last 57 NBA picks, a massive 63 percent win rate that's brought in $1,274 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team NBA parlay that could return another 6-1 payout. We'll give one key part away: Barner is backing the Bucks (-4.5) as they visit the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Barner is a 5-2 on the season picking games involving LeBron's Lakers.

Barner knows the Lakers (30-31) are fighting for their playoff lives and are three games behind the Clippers for the final spot in the West. James indicated he's getting into "playoff mode" early and had 33 points and 10 assists in L.A.'s 125-119 home win over the Pelicans.

But the Bucks (47-14) have the best record in the NBA, including the No. 1 road record (22-9). All-Stars Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton lead the way, but it's the all-around talent that's made them so dangerous. For example, Wednesday at Sacramento, Antetokounmpo played limited minutes with a bum knee, but Malcolm Brogdon (25 points), Brook Lopez (seven points, six blocks, five rebounds) and Eric Bledsoe (26 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists) all stepped up in a 141-140 win.

"The Bucks have played well on the road this year, posting an 18-12-1 record against the spread," Barner told SportsLine. "They've won 12 of their last 13 games overall by an average of 12.6 points per contest." Confidently lock in the Bucks to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Barner has also identified a key trend that has him jumping all over the spread in another game. Find out everything you need to know to complete your parlay selections over at SportsLine

So which Friday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And what trend makes one team a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get the best bets for the Friday NBA schedule, all from the NBA expert hitting on a massive 63 percent of his NBA picks.

Friday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)



Bulls at Hawks (-3), 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Nets (-3.5), 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Raptors (-5), 8 p.m.

Wizards at Celtics (-9), 8 p.m.

Pelicans at Suns (+5), 9 p.m.

Clippers at Kings (-3.5), 10 p.m.

Bucks at Lakers (+4.5), 10:30 p.m.