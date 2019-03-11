NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 11: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Monday's six-game NBA schedule features the red-hot Rockets (-8) gunning for their ninth straight win against visiting Charlotte and the resurgent Celtics (-2) trying to complete a perfect West Coast road trip against the Clippers. The Pistons, despite their 13-3 run, dress up as small underdogs at Brooklyn (-2.5) while the Jazz (-3) host the Thunder in matchups with huge implications for playoff seeding. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds Monday, and sizzling NBA expert Mike Barner has you covered, locking in his three NBA best bets of the day. He enters on an astonishing streak, so before placing any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what he's saying about the action.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He also has been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24/7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately, as he's 42-25 in his last 67 NBA picks, a massive 63 percent win rate that's returned $1,430 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now Barner is all over Monday's slate, putting together a three-team NBA parlay that could return a sweet 6-1 payout. We'll give one key part away: Barner is backing the Wizards (-1.5) against the visiting Kings

"The Wizards are simply awful on the road, but they are a much better team at home with a 19-11 mark ATS," Barner told SportsLine. "The Kings are starting to falter down the stretch, losing four of their last six games. Their only two wins during that stretch both came over the tanking Knicks. I'll take the Wizards to cover this small line."

Barner also unearthed a eye-popping trend for one team that has him jumping all over the spread in another game. Find out everything you need to know to complete your NBA parlay selections over at SportsLine.

So which Monday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And what eye-popping trend makes one team a must-back? Check out Monday's NBA schedule below, then visit SportsLine now to get Monday's NBA best bets, all from the uncanny NBA expert on a massive 42-25 heater.

Monday's NBA schedule (all times Eastern)

Raptors at Cavaliers (+8.5), 7 p.m

Kings at Wizards (-1.5), 7 p.m.

Pistons at Nets (-2.5), 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Rockets (-8), 8 p.m.

Thunder at Jazz (-3), 9 p.m.

Celtics at Clippers (+2), 10:30 p.m.