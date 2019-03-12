NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 12: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The NBA has an action-packed Tuesday slate, featuring seven games, including three with double-digit spreads. The marquee matchups include Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (-9.5) playing at Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (-14) hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, and LeBron James and Damian Lillard lead the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively, into big road matchups. Fans across the nation will be making their NBA picks on all these showdowns, but if you're feeling truly bold Tuesday evening, SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson has studied the NBA odds and is going huge, putting together a three-team parlay of Tuesday NBA best bets that could return a massive 6-1 payout.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine, cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered to build his win streaks. He enters Tuesday on a sizzling 62-43 run on NBA picks against the spread (59 percent), bringing more than $1,400 to $100 bettors tailing him. He's nailed 80 percent of his picks since the calendar turned to March, and now his three selections for Tuesday are locked in and available exclusively at SportsLine.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Thompson is backing the 76ers (-14) as massive home favorites against the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. He's hit on seven of 10 picks involving Philadelphia this season.

Philadelphia (42-25) won't have Jimmy Butler, but Cleveland (17-50) will be without Kevin Love. The team has won six of nine since Feb. 11 with Love in the lineup. When he doesn't play, the Cavs are 11-40. And while 14 points seems like a sizable spread, Thompson notes it's nothing new for Cleveland.

"The last five times the Cavs have been underdog by 14 points or more, they've failed to cover in all of them," Thompson told SportsLine. "Philly can disappear some nights, but it's been less likely to happen at home, where it's 26-9 on the season."

Tuesday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Knicks at Pacers (-12), 7 p.m.

Cavaliers at 76ers (-14), 7 p.m.

Bucks at Pelicans (+9.5), 8 p.m.

Lakers at Bulls (+1.5), 8 p.m.

Spurs at Mavericks (+5), 8 p.m.

Timberwolves at Nuggets (-10), 10:30 p.m.

Blazers at Clippers (+2), 10:30 p.m.