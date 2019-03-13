NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 13: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

There are six games on the Wednesday night NBA schedule, but the slate isn't short on star power. The night begins with Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5) hosting D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets, with the main event at 9:30 p.m. ET as James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets (-3) host Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but before locking in any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Mike Barner is saying about the action. He's on an astonishing hot streak that's lining his followers' pockets with cash.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes, while watching as many games as possible to gain an edge.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on 44 of his last 71 NBA picks, a massive 62-percent win rate that's brought in more than $1,400 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team parlay of NBA best bets for Wednesday that could return a massive 6-1 payout.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Barner is backing the Pistons (+1.5) on the road against the Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. Barner has nailed four of his last six picks involving Detroit.

Barner knows both teams just had impressive win streaks snapped. The Pistons (34-32) had won five in a row before Monday's 28-point loss against the Nets, while the Heat (31-35) had their four-game win streak snapped Sunday with a loss to the Raptors.

This game is at Miami, but no playoff contender is as bad at home as the Heat, who are 15-19 overall and even worse against the spread.

"The Pistons have won both of their last two games against the Heat, including a 23-point victory in Miami a little over two weeks ago," Barner told SportsLine. "The Heat are only 14-20 ATS at home, including 7-17 ATS as the home favorite. Roll with the Pistons and the points."

Confidently lock in the Pistons to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Barner has also identified a key injury that has him jumping all over the spread in another game. Find out everything you need to know to complete your parlay selections over at SportsLine.

So which Wednesday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And what injury issue makes one team a must-back? See Wednesday's NBA schedule and NBA odds below, then visit SportsLine now to get the best bets of the night, all from the NBA expert hitting on a massive 64 percent of his NBA picks.

Wednesday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Magic at Wizards (-2.5), 7 p.m.

Nets at Thunder (-7.5), 7 p.m.

Pistons at Heat (-1.5), 7:30 p.m.

Grizzlies at Hawks (+1), 7:30 p.m.

Warriors at Rockets (-3), 9:30 p.m.

Jazz at Suns (+7.5), 10 p.m.