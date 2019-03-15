NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 15: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

There are eight games on the Friday NBA schedule, and the lineup isn't short on star power. The night kicks off with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting Detroit to face Blake Griffin and the Pistons (-10.5). Then, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (-7.5) visit the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis. There's also Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (-5) heading south to face Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but before locking in any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Mike Barner is saying about the action.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on 45 of his last 74 NBA picks, a solid 61 percent win rate that's brought in nearly $1,300 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team parlay of NBA best bets for Friday that could return a massive 6-1 payout. We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Barner is backing the Wizards (-3.5) at home against the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET. Barner has hit on seven of his last 10 picks involving Washington, including when he took the Wizards (-2.5) in a 100-90 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Barner knows the Hornets (30-37) beat the Wizards (29-39) in both matchups this season. But both were at Charlotte, and the Wizards are a far-more-successful team in D.C. The opposite goes for the Hornets, who have been dreadful away from home.

"I like to seek out the Wizards when they are at home since they have a 21-12 record against the spread there," Barner told SportsLine. "The Hornets are an abysmal 9-23 on the road, including 13-19 against the spread. Cody Zeller (knee) is considered doubtful and his absence would be a huge loss for their frontcourt. I'll ride with the Wizards." Confidently lock in the Wizards to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal NBA parlay payoff.

Barner has also found a key trend that has him jumping all over the spread in another game. Find out everything you need to know to complete your parlay selections over at SportsLine.



So which Friday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And what trend makes one team a must-back? See Friday's NBA schedule below, then visit SportsLine now to get the best bets of the night, all from the NBA expert hitting on a massive 61 percent of his NBA picks.



Friday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)



Lakers at Pistons (-10.5), 7 p.m.

Kings at 76ers (-10), 7 p.m.

Hornets at Wizards (-3.5), 7 p.m.

Suns at Rockets (-13), 7 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Pelicans (+7.5), 8 p.m.

Bucks at Heat (+5), 8 p.m.

Knicks at Spurs (-13.5), 8:30 p.m.

Bulls at Clippers (-8.5), 10:30 p.m.