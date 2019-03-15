NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 15: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
SportsLine's NBA experts are going big with their top NBA parlays
There are eight games on the Friday NBA schedule, and the lineup isn't short on star power. The night kicks off with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting Detroit to face Blake Griffin and the Pistons (-10.5). Then, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (-7.5) visit the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis. There's also Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (-5) heading south to face Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but before locking in any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Mike Barner is saying about the action.
Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.
With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on 45 of his last 74 NBA picks, a solid 61 percent win rate that's brought in nearly $1,300 to $100 players in a short amount of time.
Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team parlay of NBA best bets for Friday that could return a massive 6-1 payout. We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Barner is backing the Wizards (-3.5) at home against the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET. Barner has hit on seven of his last 10 picks involving Washington, including when he took the Wizards (-2.5) in a 100-90 win over the Magic on Wednesday.
Barner knows the Hornets (30-37) beat the Wizards (29-39) in both matchups this season. But both were at Charlotte, and the Wizards are a far-more-successful team in D.C. The opposite goes for the Hornets, who have been dreadful away from home.
"I like to seek out the Wizards when they are at home since they have a 21-12 record against the spread there," Barner told SportsLine. "The Hornets are an abysmal 9-23 on the road, including 13-19 against the spread. Cody Zeller (knee) is considered doubtful and his absence would be a huge loss for their frontcourt. I'll ride with the Wizards." Confidently lock in the Wizards to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal NBA parlay payoff.
Barner has also found a key trend that has him jumping all over the spread in another game. Find out everything you need to know to complete your parlay selections over at SportsLine.
So which Friday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And what trend makes one team a must-back? See Friday's NBA schedule below, then visit SportsLine now to get the best bets of the night, all from the NBA expert hitting on a massive 61 percent of his NBA picks.
Friday's NBA schedule
(All times Eastern)
Lakers at Pistons (-10.5), 7 p.m.
Kings at 76ers (-10), 7 p.m.
Hornets at Wizards (-3.5), 7 p.m.
Suns at Rockets (-13), 7 p.m.
Trail Blazers at Pelicans (+7.5), 8 p.m.
Bucks at Heat (+5), 8 p.m.
Knicks at Spurs (-13.5), 8:30 p.m.
Bulls at Clippers (-8.5), 10:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We saw a six-game NBA slate on Thursday, with two national TV games
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for Mar. 15
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Rookie Rankings: Sexton takes top spot
Sexton had his best week as a pro to snatch the top spot from Rookie Rankings mainstays
-
Lakers vs. Raptors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Lakers vs. Raptors 10,000 times
-
How to watch: Mavericks at Nuggets
No. 2 Denver continues its pursuit of the top seed in the Western Conference