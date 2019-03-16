NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 16: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Saturday's eight-game NBA schedule features intriguing matchups between motivated playoff contenders, highlighted by a nationally televised Western Conference showdown as Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. In addition, DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs (-2) host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers and the Indiana Pacers head west to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (-7). Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. Now he's crunched the numbers for every Saturday NBA matchup.

SportsLine's top-ranked NBA handicapper is on a sizzling 75-54 run on NBA picks (58 percent), returning more than $1,600 to $100 players in a short period of time. Oh has found three NBA lines worth playing Saturday: If you parlay these NBA best bets, you could be looking at a sweet 6-1 payout.

We can tell you Oh is backing the Pelicans (-1) at home against the Suns at 7 p.m. ET. Oh has nailed his last three picks involving New Orleans, including earlier this month when he took the Pelicans (-5.5) in a 130-116 win over the Suns.

The Pelicans (30-40) are mired in a four-game losing streak, and their superstar center Anthony Davis isn't playing superstar minutes. But they're still better than the Suns (16-53), the NBA's worst road team at 6-29 overall. With a spread that's essentially asking to pick a winner, Oh believes New Orleans is the strong choice.

"The Pelicans have lost four straight and didn't cover in any of them, but my projections say this is a bit of an overcorrection off that trend," Oh told SportsLine. "They're still better than the Suns, especially at home. New Orleans wins handily, and covers in nearly 70 percent of my simulations."

Confidently lock in the Pelicans to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Oh is also eyeing another favorite in a different Saturday matchup he sees covering by a wide margin. Find out everything else you need to know to complete your NBA parlays over at SportsLine.

So which Saturday NBA picks should you back for a chance at a huge 6-1 payout? And which favorite cruises to an easy cover and win? Check out Saturday's NBA schedule and NBA odds below, then visit SportsLine now to get Saturday's NBA best bets, all from the renowned data scientist on a massive 75-54 NBA heater.

Saturday's NBA schedule

(all times Eastern)

Hawks at Celtics (-10.5), 12:30 p.m.

Grizzlies at Wizards (-3), 7 p.m.

Suns at Pelicans (-1), 7 p.m.

Warriors at Thunder , 8:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at Mavericks (-6.5), 8:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Spurs (-2), 8:30 p.m.

Nets at Jazz (-8.5), 9 p.m.

Pacers at Nuggets (-7), 9 p.m.