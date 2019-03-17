NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 17: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Sunday's eight-game NBA schedule features intriguing matchups between motivated playoff contenders, highlighted by a nationally televised Eastern Conference showdown as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5) host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition, Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons host Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, while the night concludes with a matchup between James Harden's Houston Rockets against Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. SportsLine's top-ranked NBA handicapper is on a sizzling 76-55 run on NBA picks (58 percent), returning more than $1,600 to $100 players in a short period of time. Oh has found three lines worth playing Sunday -- if you parlay them, you could be looking at a sweet 6-1 payout.

Now he's crunched the numbers for every Sunday NBA matchup. We can tell you Oh is backing the Hawks (+7.5) on the road against the Magic at 6 p.m. ET. Oh has hit both of his two picks involving Atlanta the last couple weeks, including taking the over (221) in a 132-111 Hawks win over the Grizzlies.

The Magic (32-38) pounded the Hawks (24-46) twice this season, by 16 and 19 points. But lately, fortunes have turned for each team, and Oh's projections believe the more-recent trends keep going Sunday.

"Orlando has lost four of six, the wins against the Cavs and Mavs, and it's 1-4 against the spread when favored by between 6-9 points," Oh told SportsLine. "Atlanta has won two in a row and is also on a 9-2 ATS run. My computer simulations see a close game in Orlando. Take the points."

Confidently lock in the Hawks to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Oh is also eyeing another favorite in a different Sunday matchup he sees covering by a wide margin. Find out everything else you need to know to complete your NBA parlay over at SportsLine.

So which Sunday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And which favorite cruises to an easy cover and win? Check out Sunday's NBA schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine now to get Sunday's NBA best bets, all from the renowned data scientist on a massive 76-55 NBA heater.

Sunday's NBA schedule

(all times Eastern)

Lakers at Knicks (+4.5), noon

Hornets at Heat (-3.5), 1 p.m.

76ers at Bucks (-6.5), 3:30 p.m.

Raptors at Pistons, 4 p.m.

Hawks at Magic (-7.5), 6 p.m.

Bulls at Kings (-6.5), 6 p.m.

Nets at Clippers (-6), 9 p.m.

Timberwolves at Rockets, 9 p.m.