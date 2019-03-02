NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 2: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Saturday's NBA schedule of nine games is highlighted by a showdown of conference powers as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors (-5) look to snap a rare two-game losing streak when they face Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers. Also on Saturday, DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs (-3.5) host Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder, while Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the Bucks to Utah (-2.5) and LeBron James leads the Lakers (-6.5) to Phoenix. Fans across the nation will be playing off these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data engineer Stephen Oh is saying.

We'll give one key part of his NBA parlay away: Oh is backing the Pelicans (+13) as a big underdog at the Nuggets. He's hit on three of his last four picks involving New Orleans, so he's well-qualified to make this pick.

Oh knows the Pelicans (27-36) are a peculiar team to back, given the unknown in Anthony Davis' rotation. He's playing roughly 22 minutes per game on a restriction, and it often hasn't included much, if any, action in the fourth quarter.

Denver (42-19) not only has momentum on its side, but the Nuggets are also the NBA's best home team with a 27-5 record, including 22-10 against the spread.

The Pelicans are 6-13 in their last 19 games, but eight of those defeats were by seven points or fewer. Even when they lose, the games are usually much closer than this spread suggests they should be.

Plus, recent history suggests New Orleans will compete with Denver – the Nuggets have won two of the three meetings this season, but all of them were close. In Oh's advanced computer simulations, the Pelicans cover 67 percent of the time. Confidently lock in the Pelicans to cover and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Saturday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Pistons at Cavaliers (+6, 216.5), 5 p.m.

Magic at Pacers (-4.5, 210.5), 7 p.m.

Nets at Heat (-4, 220.5), 7:30 p.m.

Thunder at Spurs (-3.5), 8:30 p.m.

Warriors at 76ers (+5, 236.5), 8:30 p.m.

Grizzlies at Mavericks (-5, 211.5), 8:30 p.m.

Brewers at Jazz (-2.5), 9 p.m.

Pelicans at Nuggets (-13, 234), 9 p.m.

Lakers at Suns (+6.5, 232.5), 9 p.m.