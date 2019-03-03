NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 3: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Sunday's NBA schedule of eight games features a main event at 3:30 p.m. ET, as Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics (-3) host James Harden and the Houston Rockets. Also on the docket, a premier point guard battle takes place in Charlotte as Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (-3) face Kemba Walker and the Hornets, while Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards (-1.5) host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a clash of playoff hopefuls. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds on Sunday, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data engineer Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

We'll give one key part of his NBA parlay away: Oh is backing the Wizards (-1.5) at home against the Timberwolves at 6 p.m. ET. He's running a long 21-11 success streak on Washington games.

Oh knows the Wizards (25-37) have some work to do for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and they're going in the wrong direction on a 1-4 overall run. But they can take advantage of an NBA schedule that has seven of their next nine at home.

That's especially beneficial against the Timberwolves (29-33), who are fighting for a playoff berth in the West. Few NBA contenders are as poor on the road than Minnesota, which is just 9-23 away from home. Minnesota has covered just three times in its last 13 trips to the nation's capital.

"The Wizards are so much better at home than on the road, and so are the Timberwolves," Oh told SportsLine. "Washington wins by eight in my simulations, covering the small spread in nearly 70 percent of them. They're a solid value in the latest NBA odds." Confidently lock in the Wizards to cover and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Sunday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)

Trail Blazers at Hornets, 1 p.m.

Hawks at Bulls, 3:30 p.m.

Knicks at Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Rockets at Celtics, 3:30 p.m.

Timberwolves at Wizards, 6 p.m.

Raptors at Pistons, 6 p.m.

Magic at Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Grizzlies at Thunder, 7 p.m.