NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 4: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Monday's seven-game NBA schedule features the host Spurs (-1) going for their third straight win against suddenly-vulnerable Denver and concludes with the battle for L.A. The desperate Lakers (-4) are technically the home team versus the Clippers, their co-tenants at Staples Center. It's a must-win for LeBron James, as the Lakers sit 4.5 games out of the final Western Conference playoff spot. Meanwhile, the NBA-best Bucks (-12.5) visit NBA-worst Phoenix looking to avenge a stunning 116-114 loss in Milwaukee. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. Now he's crunched the numbers for every Monday NBA matchup.

SportsLine's top-ranked NBA handicapper is on a sizzling 64-39 run on NBA picks, returning nearly $2,200 to $100 players in a short period of time. Oh has found three lines worth playing Monday: If you parlay them, you could be looking at a sweet 6-1 payout.

We'll give one key part of his NBA parlay away: Oh is backing the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks (+5) at Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET. Oh has nailed four of his last five spread picks involving the Nets, who have dropped below .500 for the first time since Jan. 14.

"The Nets have lost three straight, by 9, 11 and 29 points," Oh told SportsLine. "Their defense is a real problem that's not going away. While Dallas has its own issues, the Mavs shouldn't be getting so many points. In my simulations, the Mavericks are covering two-thirds of the time. Grab the points."

Oh also is bucking one of the NBA's elite teams, saying it's in a treacherous spot on Monday. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your NBA parlays, over at SportsLine.

So which Monday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And which elite team goes down hard? Check out Monday's NBA schedule below, then visit SportsLine now to get Monday's NBA best bets, all from the renowned data scientist on a massive 64-39 NBA heater.



Monday's NBA schedule (all times Eastern)



Mavericks at Nets (-5), 7:30 p.m

Hawks at Heat (-9), 7:30 p.m.

Nuggets at Spurs (-1), 8:30 p.m.

Bucks at Suns (+12.5), 9 p.m.

Pelicans at Jazz (-9.5), 9 p.m.

Knicks at Kings (-11.5), 10 p.m.

Clippers at Lakers (-4), 10:30 p.m.