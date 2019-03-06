NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 6: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

It's a busy night with 10 games on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Included is a showdown of frontcourt powerhouses as Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons (-5.5), while Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans host Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz (-4.5). The night concludes with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (-4.5). Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games and more, but before locking in any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein is saying. He's on an astonishing hot streak that's lining his followers' pockets with cash.

The veteran handicapper is on an amazing 36-18 run on NBA picks, and his expertise has been on full display lately: Over his last 54 picks, Hartstein has cashed at a massive 67 percent win rate that's returned $1,640 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team parlay of NBA best bets for Wednesday that could return another 6-1 payout. We'll give one key part of his NBA parlay away: Hartstein is backing the Wizards (-5.5) at home against the Mavericks. Hartstein is running hot streaks involving both teams, most-recently going 2-0 on Mavs games by fading them against the Jazz (-11.5, 125-109) and Nuggets (-3.5, 114-104).

Hartstein knows Washington (26-37) is three games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but has a chance to make up ground. The Wizards have won two of three, and of their next eight games, seven are against teams with sub-.500 records and six are at home.

That starts Wednesday against the Mavericks (27-36), who are way out of the NBA playoff picture in the West thanks in part to an inability to get it done away from home. Dallas has also lost eight of 10 overall, all by at least nine points.

"The Mavs are 6-25 on the road and coming off road losses of 39 and 30 points. The Wizards still have some life, as they've won two of three and check in at 18-12 at home," Hartstein told SportsLine. "There is zero chance Washington will overlook Dallas, as the Mavs have beaten them five straight times." Confidently lock in the Wizards to cover and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Hartstein has also identified an underdog that the public is fading hard, but he sees as a solid spread winner that could pay off big. Find out everything you need to know to complete your parlay selections over at SportsLine.

So which Wednesday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest NBA odds below, then visit SportsLine to get the best bets for Wednesday's NBA schedule, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 67 percent of his NBA picks.



Wednesday's NBA schedule (All times Eastern)



Heat at Hornets (-3), 7 p.m.

Mavericks at Wizards (-6), 7 p.m.

Timberwolves at Pistons (-5.5), 7 p.m.

Spurs at Hawks (+6), 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at Nets (-8.5), 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at Pelicans (+4.5), 8 p.m.

76ers at Bulls (+5), 8 p.m.

Knicks at Suns (-4), 9 p.m.

Celtics at Kings (+1.5), 10 p.m.

Nuggets at Lakers (+4.5), 10:30 p.m.