NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Mar. 8: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

There are nine games on Friday's NBA schedule, and the slate isn't short on star power. DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors (-7) take on Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, plus two title contenders face off when James Harden and the Houston Rockets (-7) host Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers. The night ends with a showdown of the top teams in the West as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors (-6.5) host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against-the-spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on 41 of his last 64 NBA picks, a massive 64 percent win rate that's brought in more than $1,500 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team parlay of NBA best bets for Friday.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Barner is backing the Magic (-7) at home against the Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET. Barner has nailed his last five picks involving Orlando, most-recently when he went against the Magic on Feb. 22, taking Chicago (+8) in a 110-109 Bulls win.

Barner knows the Magic (30-36) have more motivation right now since they're just one game behind the Heat for the final playoff spot in the East. They've lost two in a row, but since Jan. 31 are 10-5 overall. The Mavericks (27-37), meanwhile, are out of it in the West and playing like it lately, losers of three straight. And they're getting crushed on the road.

"The Mavericks have lost eight of their last nine games, five of which came on the road by an average of 17.8 points," Barner told SportsLine. "The Magic are coming off of a couple of losses on the road, but they have won five of their last six games at home, which included victories over the Pacers and Warriors. Look for them to take care of business and cover."

Friday's NBA schedule (All times Eastern)

Wizards at Hornets (-4.5), 7 p.m.

Mavericks at Magic (-7), 7 p.m.

Jazz at Grizzlies (+5), 8 p.m.

Cavaliers at Heat (-8.5), 8 p.m.

Raptors at Pelicans (+7), 8 p.m.

76ers at Rockets (-7), 8 p.m.

Pistons at Bulls (+4), 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Warriors (-6.5), 10:30 p.m.

Thunder at Clippers (-2.5), 10:30 p.m.