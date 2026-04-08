A seven-game NBA schedule is featured on Wednesday. Among the notable odds include Hawks vs. Cavaliers (-1.5), Trail Blazers vs. Spurs (-3.5) and Timberwolves vs. Magic (-6). The largest NBA spread of the day has Denver as a 22.5-point favorite over Memphis. The Nuggets have won nine in a row. The Grizzlies, who have lost five in a row, are without several players, including most of their top scoring, including Ja Morant (elbow), Ty Jerome (ankle), Cam Spencer (back), Javon Small (thigh), Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe), Gregory Jackson (knee), Santi Aldama (knee) and Jaylen Wells (toe).

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

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Top NBA picks for Wednesday, April 8

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Under 230.5 points in the Mavericks vs. Suns game, which covers nearly 60% of the time. The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET. The Suns have won five of the last six meetings with the Mavericks, while the Under has covered in six of the last nine head-to-head meetings. The Under also covered in four of the last six Mavericks games.

The teams have two of the least-potent offenses in the league. Dallas is ranked 24th in scoring at 113.7 points, while Phoenix is 26th at 112.8. The Suns also have the 28th-best field goal percentage in the NBA, connecting on just 45.5% of their shots. The Mavericks aren't much better at 46.6%, 19th-best.

The model projects the teams to combine for 225 points, as the Under hits nearly 60% of the time. Cooper Flagg is projected to be Dallas' leading scorer at 21.7 points. Phoenix is projected to have just four double-digit scorers, led by Devin Booker's 25.7 points. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

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How to make NBA predictions for Wednesday, April 8

The model also has locked in two more picks, including a spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.