Wednesday's NBA schedule features seven games. Among the notable NBA odds include Raptors vs. Pacers (+2.5), Cavaliers vs. 76ers (-1.5), Jazz vs. Bulls (-2.5) and Nuggets vs. Mavericks (-1.5). Indiana and the Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their winning streaks to four games, while Brooklyn looks to snap a four-game losing skid.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, Jan. 14

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Indiana Pacers (+2.5) to cover the spread against the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers have won three games in a row and the Raptors are down a number of players, including R.J. Barrett (ankle), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) and Jakob Poeltl (back). Indiana has also covered in two of the past three games against Toronto.

Pascal Siakam helps power the Indiana offense. In 39 games, all starts, he is averaging 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes. The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) and Isaiah Jackson (concussion).

The model is projecting five Raptors players to score 10.8 points or more, led by Brandon Ingram's 22.4 points. The Pacers meanwhile, are projected to be led by Pascal Siakam's 26.1 points as five Indiana players score 11.6 points or more. The model is backing Indiana to cover nearly 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Wednesday, Jan. 14

