Six games highlight Friday's NBA schedule. Among the notable NBA odds are Cavaliers vs. 76ers (-1.5), Bulls vs. Nets (-2.5), Clippers vs. Raptors (+2.5) and Timberwolves vs. Rockets (-4.5). The Los Angeles Clippers will look to extend their winning streak to five games, while Brooklyn looks to snap a five-game losing skid.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +500. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Friday, Jan. 16

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Sacramento Kings (-7.5) to cover the spread against the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET. The Kings have won three in a row, while the Wizards have dropped four in a row. Washington will also be down a number of players due to injury, including Khris Middleton (knee), Bilal Coulibaly (back) and Trae Young (quad). Keegan Murray (ankle) will be out for Sacramento.

The Kings have won five of the past eight meetings with Washington. Guards Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan help power the Sacramento offense. Levine is averaging 20 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.9 minutes, while DeRozan averages 19.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 33.5 minutes.

The model is projecting six Wizards players to score 12.6 points or more, led by Alex Sarr's 20.1 points. The Kings meanwhile, are projected to be led by DeMar DeRozan's 20.5 points as seven Sacramento players score 10.3 points or more. The model is backing the Kings to cover nearly 70% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Friday, Jan. 16

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another bet that hits 70% of the time. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +500? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.