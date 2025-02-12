The NBA All-Star break begins Friday, and Wednesday is the final day that every team in the league is in action. It's a jumbo 15-game slate that tips off with an intriguing Spurs vs. Celtics matchup at 7 p.m. ET, with the latest NBA odds via SportsLine consensus listing Boston as the 8.5-point favorite. Other matchups of note on the Wednesday NBA schedule include Knicks (-8) vs. Hawks, Bucks vs. Timberwolves (-6.5), Jazz vs. Lakers (-8.5) and Warriors vs. Mavericks (+5.5). Anthony Davis (adductor) is out for the Mavs, while Luka Doncic (calf) is listed questionable for the Lakers after he made his debut on Monday.

Celtics vs. Spurs (+8.5, 233.5), 7 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Celtics 122, Spurs 106

Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable, but the Celtics have won six of their last seven and have covered in three of their last four. The Spurs are just 1-3 against the spread (ATS) with De'Aaron Fox in the lineup.

Magic vs. Hornets (+12.5, 203.5), 7 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Magic 107, Hornets 89

The Hornets have lost eight of their last nine and they won't have LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (wrist) and others in this one. Mark Williams won't play either following the failed trade with the Lakers. The Magic have covered just once since Jan. 25, but Charlotte doesn't appear to be in position to make this one competitive.

Pacers vs. Wizards (+9.5, 239.5), 7 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Pacers 118, Wizards 112

Indiana comes into this matchup on short rest and off back-to-back losses, including one on Tuesday against the Knicks. The Wizards have shown some life against the spread, going 5-1 ATS this month.

76ers vs. Nets (+2.5, 213), 7:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: 76ers 108, Nets 104

It's uncertain if Joel Embiid (knee) will play the second half of a back-to-back for the Sixers as they look to snap a four-game losing streak. Still, the model projects that Philly will have enough to cover the small spread on the road against a Brooklyn squad without much offensive punch.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors (+14, 236.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Cavaliers 118, Raptors 110

The Cavs have had a tremendous first half of the season, going 43-10 overall and 34-19 ATS. The Raptors, however, are also strong ATS (31-21) and have covered in three straight. The model believes this spread is too high for the Cavs on the road.

Knicks vs. Hawks (+8, 239.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Knicks 116, Hawks 111

New York has the better season-long numbers, but the Hawks are on a three-game winning streak and have covered in eight of their last nine overall.

Pistons vs. Bulls (+6.5, 236.5), 8 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Pistons 118, Bulls 112

It's the second matchup of these teams in two nights and the Pistons hammered the Bulls 133-92 on Tuesday. The model is calling for another Detroit win, but the Bulls squeeze in the cover this time around.

Kings vs. Pelicans (+5, 238.5), 8 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Kings 119, Pelicans 114

Zion Williamson is available, but much of the rest of the New Orleans roster has been decimated by trades and injuries. The Pelicans have lost nine straight and have covered just two during that span. The model projects a push in this one against a Sacramento squad that has won two straight.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves (-6.5, 224.5), 8 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Timberwolves 113, Bucks 105

Big-name injuries are a factor in this matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out for Milwaukee. Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable for Minnesota, while Julius Randle (groin) remains out. The Wolves lost to the Cavs last time out, but won and covered in the three prior game. The Bucks have covered just once in February.

Heat vs. Thunder (-13.5, 219.5), 8 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Thunder 117, Heat 98

In perhaps the biggest mismatch on the schedule, the model is projecting the Thunder to easily handle the large spread against the struggling Heat. Miami is 4-10 ATS in its last 14, while OKC has won six straight and is 5-1 ATS during that span. The Thunder are an impressive 20-8 ATS at home this season.

Suns vs. Rockets (-6.5, 224.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Rockets 113, Suns 107

Neither team is in great form, though the Rockets were able to grind out a 94-87 win against the Raptors last time out. Phoenix has lost five of its last six and wasn't able to find any season-changing trade opportunity at the deadline.

Nuggets vs. Blazers (+11.5, 233), 9 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Nuggets 123, Blazers 103

Three of Portland's six top scorers are either out or questionable, and Denver is rolling right now. The Nuggets have won seven straight and have covered fives times in a row. The model is calling for another blowout win, just like when Denver crushed Portland 146-117 on Monday.

Lakers vs. Jazz (+8.5, 236.5), 9 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Lakers 118, Jazz 116

Luka Doncic, who is listed as questionable (calf) for this matchup, dropped 14 points in his debut on Monday as the Lakers crushed the Jazz 132-113 in Los Angeles. The venue changes to the Delta Center this time around and the model is projecting a much closer matchup. Even if Doncic goes, he could be on a minute restriction as he works his way back from missing several weeks before the trade.

Warriors vs. Mavericks (+8.5, 233.5), 9:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Warriors 118, Mavericks 107

At least five Mavericks players are out, most notably Anthony Davis (adductor), who was injured in his first game in Dallas. The Warriors have won and covered in both games they've had Jimmy Butler in the lineup thus far.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies (+4.5, 237.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Clippers 116, Grizzlies 115

The Grizzlies have been one of the NBA's best teams against the spread in the first half of the season, going 36-17 ATS. The model is calling for them to get one more cover heading into the break against a Los Angeles squad that is just 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

