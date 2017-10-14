NBA odds: Warriors big favorites over Rockets; Cavs favored over Celtics
Vegas appears confident that LeBron will play in the first game of the NBA season
A damper was put on the highly anticipated first game of the 2017-18 NBA season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics when Cavs coach Tyronn Lue hinted that LeBron James might not play due to a lingering ankle injury.
It appears that Vegas believes LeBron will suit up, however, based on their odds for opening night. According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Cavs opened as a -4 favorite to beat Kyrie Irving and the Celtics in Cleveland on Tuesday. If oddsmakers believed LeBron wasn't playing, the Cavs would likely be much smaller favorites, or even underdogs.
As for the night cap, some think the Houston Rockets have a chance to at least compete with the Golden State Warriors for Western Conference supremacy this season, but apparently oddsmakers don't think the Rockets will be up to the task just yet. Westgate has the Warriors opened as a -9.5 favorite to beat Houston on opening night in Oakland.
This isn't much of a surprise, given the fact that the Warriors return pretty much their entire roster from a 67-win team that steamrolled through the playoffs en route to the NBA title. But keep in mind that the Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs by 29 points on opening night last season, so perhaps they'll have some first-game jitters.
The NBA season tips off Tuesday with the Cavs and Celtics at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Warriors-Rockets at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on TNT.
