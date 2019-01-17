NBA Officials to interact with fans during some high-profile games throughout rest of 2018-19 season
What's the worst that could happen?
NBA fans are well-known for their calm, rational demeanor while games go on. So naturally, the NBA is implementing a way for the NBA's officials to communicate with them directly during select high-profile games, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Windhorst said that that will begin next week when the Warriors play the Lakers, (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), and the Spurs play the 76ers.
By tweeting "@OfficialNBARefs" or using the hashtag "#RefWatchParty," fans can get responses in realtime from officials who are watching the games themselves.
The NBA's referee account, of course, has developed a bit of a reputation for being somewhat feisty with fans. In response to TNT's Chris Webber, for example, who took issue with a foul James Harden took in December, the account pondered "why is it so hard to educate fans about the rules?" Before answering its own question with "here's what we're up against" while saying that Webber's comments were incorrect.
NBA fans jumped on the account for the comments. We'll see if the NBA's referee account will keep that same energy in these games.
This isn't the first time that the NBA has tried this. The NBA tries very hard to keep its fans in the loop, and it had a watch party during Game 3 of the Finals last year. It went surprisingly decent, but it doesn't seem like the sort of thing that needed to become a regular addition to NBA broadcasts. Lakers vs. Warriors is dangerous ground to try this in, so it'll be interesting to see how it kicks off on Monday.
