While there are still a few key free agents yet to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.

Now that we've had a bit of time to collect ourselves, we thought it was a good time to take stock of all the maneuvers and hand out offseason grades for all 30 NBA teams. Obviously, there are still some deals left to be made, which could moderately affect the perception of a team's offseason, but for the most part, we know what we're dealing with.

Here's a look at each NBA team's player movement (shout out to NBA.com and HoopsHype for helping to keep everything straight), along with a grade for its offseason activity.

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

Extensions:

Atlanta essentially brought back the same roster that made an unexpected run to the conference finals last season, while adding a couple of promising rookies and locking up Young and Collins through 2026 and 2027, respectively. Swapping Dunn for Wright also gives Young a legitimate backup -- something the Hawks have sorely needed. Johnson was considered a lottery talent but dropped due to a polarizing 13-game career at Duke. He could compete for minutes, but the Hawks are one of the deepest teams in the league and should have plenty of patience while he develops. Grade: A

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

None

Extensions:

Marcus Smart

The Celtics spent a draft pick to get rid of Walker's contract while bringing back a familiar face in Horford. They've done just enough to remain firmly in the mix in the middle of the Eastern Conference, but even more pressure will be on the shoulders of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Getting Schroder for the mid-level exception is an unquestionable coup, and he'll be supremely motivated on a one-year prove-it deal. Depending on what Horford has left in the tank, the Celtics could end up being a top-five defense. The offense could present some problems, however. Grade: B

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

Extensions:

By bringing back Brown and Griffin while adding the veteran Mills, the Nets look to be just as strong as a year ago, when they were the title favorites before injuries derailed their quest. They picked up a couple of talented rookies in Thomas and Sharpe, while adding some serious toughness in Carter, Johnson and Bembry. Losing Green may prove costly given how important he was for Brooklyn in the postseason, but overall it was a strong offseason, capped by the Durant extension. Grade: A-minus

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

None

Extensions:

Terry Rozier

If the goal was to put athletes alongside LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, the Hornets' summer has been a resounding success. Oubre and Plumlee can both get out on the break and finish, while rookies Bouknight and Jones are spectacularly explosive. The lightning-quick Smith will push the pace in transition for what should be one of the most entertaining teams in the league next season. They lose shooting with Graham's departure, but Bouknight has shot 38 percent from deep in summer league, continuing a trend from his pre-draft workouts. Grade: A-minus

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

Nobody can accuse the Bulls of being timid. Ball is a perfect fit next to Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, and you can argue that DeRozan is overpaid, but he was one of the most efficient halfcourt scorers and playmakers in the league last season. Chicago might struggle defensively, but adding Ball and Caruso helps in that department. Dosunmu was considered to be a first-round talent by most draft evaluators, so the Bulls did well to get him at No. 38. Chicago decided to go all-in and spent accordingly, so it's hard to fault a playoff-starved franchise for that kind of boldness. Grade: A-minus

In:

Out:

Taurean Prince (trade)

Matthew Dellavedova (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

Not many moves for the Cavs, but Mobley has the potential to be a transcendent big man and Rubio should serve as a floor leader and mentor for the young backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. Giving Allen a $100 million contract may seem a bit excessive, but it's a sign that they think he and Mobley can co-exist for the foreseeable future. The Cavs might not be a playoff team yet, but they're taking steps in the right direction. Grade: A-minus

In:

Out:

Josh Richardson (trade)

Nicolo Melli (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

It wasn't exactly the blockbuster offseason Dallas fans were dreaming of back when Giannis Antetokounmpo was still on the market, but they accomplished the most important order of business: Signing Doncic to a max extension. They also brought back Hardaway, one of the most efficient offensive players in the league last season, while adding more shooting with Bullock and Brown. The Richardson experiment never really worked in Dallas, so losing him shouldn't hurt too much. Grade: B

In:

Jeff Green (free agent)

Nah'Shon Hyland (draft)

Out:

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

Denver took care of business by bringing back Barton, JaMychal Green and Rivers, all of whom played important roles last postseason. They also added Jeff Green, a cagey veteran who will presumably play some backup center after the departure of McGee. Hyland is an exciting rookie who has the brashness to fill in some of Jamal Murray's minutes while he recovers from ACL surgery. Nikola Jokic and this supporting cast should have the Nuggets in fine shape by the time Murray potentially returns later in the season. Grade: B-plus

In:

Out:

Mason Plumlee (trade)

Wayne Ellington (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

The Pistons' offseason was about one thing and one thing only: Cade Cunningham. They have their potential foundational piece that every rebuilding franchise dreams of, and now it's about nurturing his talent and putting him in positions to succeed. Bringing back veterans Joseph and McGruder should help with that, while Olynyk will space the floor and provide a nice foil for bruiser Isaiah Stewart. Grade: A

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

None

Extensions:

Short of a blockbuster trade for Bradley Beal (who is currently unavailable), it's hard to imagine the offseason going much better for the Warriors. They got a potential future superstar in Kuminga, a 3-and-D wing in Moody, then loaded the bench with veterans, as was the stated goal of Bob Myers and the front office. They also traded Paschall to ease the luxury tax burden while taking care of Curry's extension. The Warriors should be right back in contention in the Western Conference if everyone is healthy, and they have the assets to make a move for a superstar (Beal or otherwise) if one becomes available. Grade: A

In:

Jalen Green (draft)

Alperen Sengun (draft)

Usman Garuba (draft)

Josh Christopher (draft)

Daniel Theis (free agent)

Matthew Hurt (undrafted free agent)

Out:

Kelly Olynyk (free agent)

Sterling Brown (free agent)

Cam Reynolds (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

Drafting four teenagers is a bold move, but if there's any franchise that can take that kind of chance, it's the Rockets, who are right at the precipice of a rebuild. Green is a potential 25-point-per-game scorer, while Sengun and Garuba were two of the best international prospects in the draft. Houston also added Theis to do the dirty work alongside Christian Wood, while re-signing the energetic Nwaba to keep the defense respectable. The Rockets have no incentive to win this season -- and they won't -- but they have put together a nice collection of young players with the hopes that one or two will hit big. Grade: A

In:

Chris Duarte (draft)

Torrey Craig (free agent)

Isaiah Jackson (draft)

Keifer Sykes (free agent)

Terry Taylor (undrafted free agent)

Duane Washington Jr. (undrafted free agent)

Out:

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

Perhaps the most important offseason move for the Pacers was replacing head coach Nate Bjorkgren with Rick Carlisle, who will bring instant credibility and (hopefully) respect from his players. The 24-year-old Duarte should be able to contribute right away as a rookie, averaging over 18 points on 48 percent 3-point shooting through four Summer League games, while Jackson has the potential to be a shot-blocker extraordinaire. Holiday became expendable with the emergence of McConnell, who the team quickly re-signed, and the Pacers will largely run back the same unit as last season, but hopefully with a healthy TJ Warren. Grade: B

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

The Clippers breathed a huge sigh of relief as they re-signed Leonard to a four-year deal, which will keep him and Paul George in a Clipper uniform potentially through 2025. They were also able to bring back Jackson and Batum, whose roles will be even more prominent for however long Leonard is out while recovering from a torn ACL. The Clippers traded up to get Johnson, the best traditional athlete in the draft, and added Winslow, who has been an intriguing player when healthy. The Bledsoe trade adds a solid combo guard who will return to where his career started, and saves the Clippers $30 million in their luxury tax bill. Grade: A

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

The Lakers basically swapped out their entire roster, highlighted by the acquisition of Westbrook. While it could lead to postseason issues, the addition gives the Lakers a nuclear ball of energy to get them through the regular season and take some of the playmaking pressure off of LeBron James, who will turn 37 in December. After that, the Lakers did well to pick up quality role players on cheap deals with Anthony, Ariza, Howard, Bazemore and Ellington, while adding some spry legs in Nunn and Monk. The loss of Caruso, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope and to some extent Schroder, could hurt their elite defense, but as long as James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis are healthy, the Lakers are going to win a lot of games. Grade: A-minus

In:

Out:

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

The Grizzlies decided to take on the salary of Adams and Bledsoe in exchange for a higher draft pick (with which they selected Williams), later flipping Bledsoe for three more players, one of which (Patrick Beverley) they traded for Culver and Hernangomez. Got all that? Parting with Valanciunas hurts, since he's been essential to the heart and soul of this team over the past two-plus seasons. Memphis relied on his interior scoring and will have to find other ways to make up for it now that he's gone. Adams is solid and the Grizzlies should compete for a playoff spot once again behind Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks, but they clearly had an eye toward the future -- not the present -- with their moves. Grade: B

In:

Kyle Lowry (free agent)

PJ Tucker (free agent)

Markieff Morris (free agent)

DJ Stewart (undrafted free agent)

Out:

Goran Dragic (trade)

Andre Iguodala (free agent)

Trevor Ariza (free agent)

Nemanja Bjelica (free agent)

Precious Achiuwa (trade)

Kendrick Nunn (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

The Heat's offseason has been well documented, as they've probably done the most to raise their ceiling of any NBA team. Lowry is exactly the type of player Miami needed -- not only with his defense and intangibles but also with his shooting ability. Bringing back Robinson was essential with the lack of 3-point prowess between Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tucker, presumably three of the team's starters. Locking up Butler with an extension should keep him happy, and getting Oladipo back on a minimum deal could do wonders for the Heat if he's healthy by the postseason. Grade: A-plus

In:

Out:

PJ Tucker (free agent)

Bryn Forbes (free agent)

Sam Merrill (trade)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

The loss of Tucker was unexpected and could hurt come playoff time, but the Bucks should be just fine in the regular season after adding Hill, Hood and Allen to shore up their rotation. They were also able to get Portis back on a below-market rate, and at least got a similar body type to Tucker in Ojeleye, who should be able to eat up some minutes. The champs look more than ready to defend their title. Grade: B

In:

Taurean Prince (trade)

Patrick Beverley (trade)

Nathan Knight (free agent)

McKinley Wright (undrafted free agent)

Out:

Ricky Rubio (trade)

Jarrett Culver (trade)

Juancho Hernangomez (trade)

Re-signings:

None

Extensions:

None

The Wolves swapped Rubio for Prince as D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards prepare to assume more ball-handling and playmaking duties, while making a presumably win-now move by bringing in Beverley while giving up former No. 6 overall pick Culver. Beverley is the right kind of defense-first guard to put alongside Russell, but it remains to be seen whether he'll have enough impact to justify parting with Culver's potential, despite his early-career struggles. Minnesota made strides toward the end of the year under Chris Finch and they played well in the limited minutes that Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns shared, but nothing about their offseason gives you the impression that they're ready to make a playoff push in the cutthroat Western Conference. Grade: B-minus

In:

Jonas Valanciunas (trade)

Devonte' Graham (free agent)

Tomas Satoransky (trade)

Trey Murphy (draft)

Garrett Temple (trade)

Herbert Jones (draft)

Daulton Hommes (free agent)

Jose Alvarado (undrafted free agent)

Out:

Lonzo Ball (free agent)

Steven Adams (trade)

Eric Bledsoe (trade)

James Johnson (free agent)

Wesley Iwundu (trade)

James Nunnally (free agent)

Re-signings:

Josh Hart

Didi Louzada

Willy Hernangomez

Extensions:

None

It was an odd offseason for the Pelicans, who watched Lonzo Ball, a friend of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, walk out the door, while they added solid veterans and jettisoned the contracts of Adams and Bledsoe. Valanciunas isn't a great fit alongside Williamson, and Graham, while a knock-down shooter, will only exacerbate their defensive issues from a season ago. Murphy should be able to contribute as a rookie and Josh Hart's is coming back, but it's hard to say that the Pelicans got better this offseason. Grade: C

In:

Out:

Elfrid Payton (free agent)

Reggie Bullock (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

The Knicks pulled a fast one on all of us by signing Walker after a buyout with the Thunder, and suddenly their other moves this offseason make a whole lot more sense. They addressed their offensive issues with Walker and Fournier, while bringing back the core of the team that surprisingly earned a No. 4 seed last season. The Randle extension seems like fair value for the 26-year-old All-Star, and now the Knicks look even more imposing, with the assets to make a move for a superstar if the opportunity should arise. Grade: A

Oklahoma City Thunder

In:

Out:

Al Horford (trade)

Tony Bradley (free agent)

Moses Brown (trade)

Re-signings:

Mike Muscala

Josh Hall

Extensions:

Giddey has a chance to be one of the most exciting players in the league, even if taking him at No. 6 might have been a slight reach. The Thunder picked up a draft pick for Kemba Walker, whom they promptly chose to buy out rather than try to flip for another asset (Walker reportedly gave up $20 million in the buyout, which could have been the selling point). Locking up Gilgeous-Alexander with an extension was a smart move, even if they end up trading him down the road. A solid offseason for OKC, but don't expect many wins this season. Grade: B

In:

Out:

Otto Porter (free agent)

Dwayne Bacon (free agent)

Re-signings:

Moritz Wagner

Ignas Brazdeikis

Extensions:

None

At the cusp of a full rebuild, the Magic have the foundation of a potentially elite defense, particularly after adding Suggs and Wagner with their two top-eight draft picks. Offense, on the other hand, is going to be a problem. Suggs could end up being a transformative talent and Wagner reportedly drew rave reviews from several teams in the pre-draft process, so getting them in the system is probably the best you could hope for as a Magic fan this offseason. Grade: A-minus

In:

Out:

George Hill (free agent)

Dwight Howard (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

As we await Ben Simmons' future, the most important move of the Sixers' offseason so far has been bringing back Green. No matter how you feel about Drummond, getting him on a veteran minimum is a huge steal, and Niang could be a sneaky signing for them with his versatile skill set off the bench. Springer is one of the youngest players in the draft, so he may not contribute right away, but he profiles as a stout defender with some offensive upside. Obviously, everything could change with the Simmons deal (or non-deal), but we can only judge what we've seen so far. Grade: B

In:

Landry Shamet (trade)

JaVale McGee (free agent)

Elfrid Payton (free agent)

Out:

Jevon Carter (trade)

Torrey Craig (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

The Suns were content to get the band back together for another run, and the partially guaranteed final years of Paul's four-year, $120 million contract make it a little more digestible. They added shooting with Shamet and a much-needed backup center in McGee, while securing Payton as insurance for a Paul or Payne injury. With a run to the Finals under the belts of the Suns' young core, they should be a top Western Conference contender again next season. Grade: B-plus

In:

Ben McLemore (free agent)

Cody Zeller (free agent)

Tony Snell (free agent)

Greg Brown (draft)

Trendon Watford (undrafted free agent)

Out:

Zach Collins (free agent)

Enes Kanter (free agent)

Carmelo Anthony (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

If Damian Lillard wanted to see meaningful change to the Blazers roster this offseason, he can't be happy with what he's looking at right now. Powell's four-year, $90 million contract is fine, and Portland could still have a move or two to make, but as it stands, McLemore, Zeller and Snell don't exactly make this a championship contender, and Brown wasn't considered NBA-ready heading into the draft. It's going to be a tense couple of months waiting to see how Lillard proceeds. Grade: C-minus

In:

Out:

Delon Wright (trade)

Hassan Whiteside (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

The Kings probably didn't get much worse this offseason, but they also didn't get much better. Mitchell and Thompson should help the league-worst defense from a season ago, while bringing back Holmes solidified the middle. The real question is what Sacramento is going to do with Buddy Hield, who was nearly dealt to the Lakers and has been sporadically unhappy for years now. He and Marvin Bagley could be trade fodder for another deal, but who's really out there that could make a difference? Grade: C

In:

Josh Primo (draft)

Doug McDermott (free agent)

Thaddeus Young (trade)

Al-Farouq Aminu (trade)

Zach Collins (free agent)

Chandler Hutchison (trade)

Bryn Forbes (free agent)

Joe Wieskamp (draft)

Jock Landale (free agent)

Out:

DeMar DeRozan (free agent)

Rudy Gay (free agent)

Patty Mills (free agent)

Trey Lyles (free agent)

Gorgui Dieng (free agent)

Re-signings:

None

Extensions:

None

The old guard is officially out in San Antonio, and Gregg Popovich will have a deep collection of youngsters to deploy as the franchise transitions to a rebuild. The Spurs shocked the NBA world by selecting Primo, the youngest player in the draft, at No. 12, and he'll join a cadre of talented young guards in the backcourt. San Antonio has a strange enough roster that it could still be competitive next season, or it could flip players like Young and Aminu, but as of now, they lack a high-upside future star to build around. Grade: B-minus

In:

Out:

Kyle Lowry (free agent)

Aron Baynes (free agent)

Rodney Hood (free agent)

DeAndre' Bembry (free agent)

Paul Watson (free agent)

Jalen Harris (free agent)

Re-signings:

Gary Trent Jr.

Khem Birch

Extensions:

None

The Raptors surprised a lot of draft analysts by selecting Barnes over Jalen Suggs, then picked up Dragic in the Lowry sign-and-trade to man the point for the time being. Outside of those two, the Raptors didn't really add much in terms of win-now help, which makes you wonder what the future entails for players like Dragic and Pascal Siakam. As of now Toronto looks stuck between a rebuild and competing for a playoff spot -- a precarious place to be in the NBA -- but more moves could be forthcoming. Grade: B-minus

In:

Rudy Gay (free agent)

Hassan Whiteside (free agent)

Eric Paschall (trade)

Jared Butler (draft)

MaCio Teague (undrafted free agent)

Out:

Derrick Favors (trade)

Georges Niang (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

Bringing back Conley was priority No. 1 for the Jazz, and they got that done quickly. The only key piece they lost from last season's NBA-best 52-win team is Favors, whose backup center minutes will likely be replaced by some combination of Gay, Whiteside and Paschall. Butler could end up being the steal of the draft, and the Jazz should be just as imposing in 2021-22 if they choose to run it back with the same crew. Grade: B-plus

In:

Spencer Dinwiddie (free agent)

Kyle Kuzma (trade)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (trade)

Montrezl Harrell (trade)

Aaron Holiday (trade)

Corey Kispert (draft)

Isaiah Todd (draft)

Jay Huff (undrafted free agent)

Out:

Russell Westbrook (trade)

Robin Lopez (free agent)

Ish Smith (free agent)

Chandler Hutchison (trade)

Alex Len (free agent)

Isaac Bonga (free agent)

Re-signings:

Extensions:

None

The offseason headline for the Wizards (and probably for the league) was dealing Westbrook and the $91 million left on his contract to the Lakers in exchange for three vets who will contribute right away. Washington replaced Westbrook with Dinwiddie to slot in next to Bradley Beal, who reportedly insists he has no interest in leaving the Wizards any time soon. It's going to take time for all these new pieces to acclimate, but they added shooting with Kispert and Caldwell-Pope and now have a deep roster that should be able to compete for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Grade: B