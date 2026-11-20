The Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Golden State Warriors on Thursday to move to 12-4 on the year. The Grizzlies were a popular pick to surprise some folks this year, but nobody saw this coming. On the other hand, Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama are lording over the league like castles on a hill, and that wasn't so hard to predict.

And then there's been everything in between. All the injuries, perhaps most notably. The Raptors and Pacers entered the season being hyped as new-look contenders, but so far Tyrese Haliburton and Kawhi Leonard have combined to play six games. The Warriors went from an eight-game winning streak to the Washington Generals with one Stephen Curry abdominal tweak. The 76ers can't lose a clutch game in a maze. Paul George has been reborn in Boston. The Rockets are flying. The Heat are getting hot. The Knicks' fog is lifting. It feels like Damian Lillard never left the Blazers. This rookie class looks potentially historic.

So much has happened over the first month of the season that we're going to pause for a moment, take stock of what we've seen, and hand out a few bits of early hardware. Who's been the MVP so far? What about the best rookie? What has been the biggest surprise? Biggest disappointment? In light of what we've seen so far, is anyone ready to change their preseason Finals pick? Our staff took a collective shot at tackling these topics below.

One-Month MVP

Award Brad Botkin John Gonzalez Robby Kalland Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Cameron Salerno MVP Luka Dončić Victor Wembanyama Luka Dončić Victor Wembanyama Luka Dončić Luka Dončić

Botkin: It's a two-horse race so far and nobody is going to argue much with either pick, but I'm going with Luka. I thought the Lakers would be good (their over/under 46.5 win total was way too low), but not tied-for-the-best-record-in-the-league good. Likewise, we all knew Luka would score huge, but not damn-near 40 PPG huge. Throw in north of seven assists and seven rebounds and almost two steals a night, and the numbers are simply too overwhelming to deny.

Gonzalez: This is really tough. Luka Dončić has been playing some of the best basketball of his career, and he's a huge reason why the Lakers are down as my big surprise over the first month of the season. But for as good as Luka has been, Wemby's two-way dominance gives him the edge here. Wembanyama had the second 50-point game of his career against the Mavs, and he's averaging a 28-point double-double on 53% shooting from the field. He's also blocking an outrageous 4.1 shots per game and averaging more than a steal per outing. There's no answer for him at either end of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama has dunked so much he hurt his hand, so he came up with a unique solution: The 'shunk' Sam Quinn

Kalland: Wemby's been awesome but for the first month it's gotta be Luka. He's averaging 38 points per game on 47/38/86 splits! The Lakers are 13-3 in spite of defensive concerns, and it's because Dončić is out of his mind. What's amazing is he's going to have to keep up this ridiculous pace to win MVP and for the Lakers to remain at the top of the West. I'm excited to see how long he can maintain this level.

Maloney: I won't argue with anyone who picks Luka Dončić when he's averaging nearly 40 points per game, but I'm going with Wembanyama because of his two-way dominance. He's third in scoring, fourth in rebounding and first in blocks by a significant margin. The 1.7 blocks-per-game gap between Wembanyama (3.9) and Donovan Clingan (2.2), who sits in second, is as big as the gap between Clingan and Dean Wade (0.5), who ranks 102nd in the league. In 483 minutes with Wembanyama on the floor this season, the Spurs have a 98.7 defensive rating; in 290 minutes without him, they have a 123.4 defensive rating. Overall, Wembanyama has an unfathomable +41.5 net rating differential.

Quinn: Dončić is flirting with 40 points per game. He's leading the NBA in both 3-point attempts and free throws. He's the undisputed engine of the NBA's best offense, one that dies whenever he rests. The Lakers have the NBA's best record because Luka Dončić is on their team. That's it. They're average at basically everything else: rebounding, defense, you name it. But their offense dominates because he is on their team. Victor Wembanyama has much more to work with around him. No one else is even in their galaxy, though Stephen Curry might've had a case had he stayed healthy.

Salerno: I've been pleasantly surprised with the Lakers so far. The pieces are working together nicely. However, the Lakers obviously wouldn't obvousuly be this good without Dončić, who is somehow taking his game to an entirely new level. He's on a mission to win MVP. He's been the best player in the league for the first month of the season. I think this will be the year he finally wins the award.

Rookie of the Year Month

Award Brad Botkin John Gonzalez Robby Kalland Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Cameron Salerno Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Yaxel Lendeborg Yaxel Lendeborg Yaxel Lendeborg Yaxel Lendeborg Darius Acuff Jr.

Botkin: I actually think Darius Acuff's numbers are actually too good in the sense that voters can't fathom a rookie averaging 26 and 7 without it being some fishy gimmick. It's not a gimmick. He just has total control of an NBA offense, which would make any player's numbers go up, Luka Dončić included. That said, Lendeborg has been better as both a real go-to player on a real team and from a scoring efficiency standpoint. The honeymoon has been heavily interrupted with Stephen Curry's injury as the Warriors look, well, like the Kings. But as of now Lendeborg deserves the award. Long term, I'm really watching Darryn Peterson as Utah's season quickly circles the drain. His numbers are rising quickly, and it may not be long before his development becomes Utah's undisputed top priority.

Gonzalez: Lendeborg picked a fight with Luka in his very first game as a pro, trash-talked while guarding the Lakers superstar, then said he lost all respect for him afterward. He stepped into the starting lineup and immediately looked like he belonged for an injury-plagued Warriors team that sorely needed his presence. And he was so unnerved by a blowout loss to the Spurs that he chopped off his hair, leaving Steve Kerr to tell the media "apparently that's his response to getting beat by 40, is to go right to the barber." His personality alone wins him the award. The numbers are good, too.

Kalland: This rookie class has lived up to the hype so far, but right now I have to give the edge to the Warriors rookie sensation. Lendeborg came into the league talking that talk, and while he's put his foot in his mouth here and there, he's largely walked the walk to back it up. What separates him from the likes of Darius Acuff and Cameron Boozer currently is his combination of productivity and efficiency. But we've already seen that take a dip without Stephen Curry so there is certainly an opportunity for others to make up ground as the Warriors struggle without their top star.

Maloney: Lendeborg has started to fade a bit, and so have the Warriors since Steph Curry went down with an oblique injury, but the No. 11 pick has still done enough to earn the nod ahead of Darius Acuff and Cameron Boozer. Everyone liked the Lendeborg pick for the Warriors, but no one expected this. He's come in and immediately established himself as their second-best player while doing a little bit of everything. He's second among rookies in scoring, second in rebounding, fifth in assists and tied for fourth in steals, all while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Quinn: Cameron Boozer is probably trending toward winning. His 3-point shooting is coming around, his interior scoring is progressing, and he does all of the little things everyone promised. Darius Acuff has the biggest numbers, but they're fake. Not fake in the empty calories sense, but fake in that all of the other rookies are being asked to play roles on real basketball teams, whereas Sacramento has elected to devote its entire season to Acuff's development by letting him do basically whatever he wants. If we're simply naming the best rookie thus far this season, though, the answer is obviously Yaxel Lendeborg. Things have gotten harder with Stephen Curry sidelined, but Lendeborg has resuscitated Golden State's postseason ambitions. He's scoring efficiently, shouldering an enormous defensive load and has fit into a system that is notoriously tricky for the wrong kinds of players. Boozer may get there by the end of the season, but for now, this is Yaxel's trophy.

Salerno: In my rookie rankings released earlier this week, I had Yaxel Lendeborg No. 1. However, I would give strong consideration to Acuff because he is being asked to do more than any other rookie in his class. He is putting up elite numbers on a very bad Kings team that would be even worse if he wasn't in the lineup. I don't think you can go wrong with any of the top contenders. Darryn Peterson has also played very well as of late and will end up being in the mix down the stretch.

Best Surprise



Brad Botkin John Gonzalez Robby Kalland Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Cameron Salerno Best Surprise 76ers Lakers Grizzlies Grizzlies Timberwolves Grizzlies

Botkin: So many good options here. Obviously the Grizzlies, who are probably the correct answer. I certainly didn't foresee Minnesota holding this tightly to the rope without Anthony Edwards. But I'm going with the 76ers, who felt like a team that was going to take a while to figure things out but instead are out to a 13-3 record. There are some qualifiers. A perfect 11-0 mark in clutch games is unsustainable, and they can't keep digging themselves into holes (six comeback wins from at least 10 down). But the bottom line is this is a team that looks like it has played together for far longer than it has. The roles clarified almost immediately. Joel Embiid hasn't gotten hurt yet. There's a mental toughness to this team that I suppose makes sense given the individual players we're talking about, but collectively this thing is way more tied together than I thought possible this early in the season.

Are the 76ers truly one of the NBA's best teams, or just one of the luckiest? Brad Botkin

Gonzalez: There weren't many people outside of Los Angeles who predicted the Lakers would be atop the Western Conference a month into the season. There might not have been that many inside Los Angeles either. The skepticism can be forgiven considering the Lakers bid goodbye to arguably the greatest player of all time during the summer, then overhauled a large portion of the roster. In came Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Matisse Thybulle, among others. After the reconstruction, head coach JJ Redick said that for the first time in his tenure "the pieces actually fit together." That's been the case so far on the offensive end. The Lakers are first in points per game and third in offensive rating. It definitely helps that Luka Dončić is playing some of the best basketball of his career and leading the league in scoring by a wide margin. While Dončić battles Victor Wembanyama for MVP frontrunner status, his Lakers are in a race with the Spurs for the top slot in the West. The former isn't much of a surprise, but the latter certainly is.

Kalland: Yes, the Grizzlies have faced a very generous schedule through the first month of the season, but even with that context, no one predicted a 12-4 start with Ty Jerome hanging out among the league's leading scorers. Cam Boozer's a strong ROY candidate (and is slowly improving his shooting efficiency) and the Grizzlies just keep finding diamonds in the rough to maintain competitiveness. They've got eight guys averaging 10+ points per game and are top 10 in offensive and defensive rating. Reality may arrive soon, but even so, this hot start has given them a great chance at emerging as a Play-In squad in the West.

Maloney: The NBA intellegencia was high on the Grizzlies coming into the season, but in the sense that they would surpass their win total projection and make a run at the Play-In Tournament. Instead, they've jumped out to a 12-4 start, which has them in fourth place in the Western Conference and is good for the fifth-best record in the league. They lead the league in offensive rating (121.2) and are third in net rating (+9.9) behind only the Spurs and the Celtics. Even though they've had the easiest schedule in the league thus far, this is still remarkable.

Quinn: For four games with Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves looked like the NBA's best offense. Then their best player got hurt ... and they became the NBA's best defense. They're hardly slouching as scorers either. LaMelo Ball's playmaking has facilitated breakout years for Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu. Jonathan Kuminga is making 3s and defending like the Warriors always wanted him to. Minnesota's transition from moodiness to giddiness is palpable whenever they play, and when they get Edwards back, they're going to be terrifying.

Salerno: Here is a wild stat for you: Cameron Boozer has a 159-21 record across games in high school, college and the NBA (during the first month of the season). He is the ultimate winner who elevates his respective teams to greater heights. Between Boozer being firmly in the Rookie of the Year race and Ty Jerome making a case as the Most Improved Player, the Grizzlies have been quite entertaining to watch. Memphis has pushed the right buttons.

Biggest Disappointment



Brad Botkin John Gonzalez Robby Kalland Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Cameron Salerno Biggest Disappointment Stephen Curry's injury Lottery reform Injuries Injuries Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz

Botkin: I'm probably a little biased on this one. I'm a lifelong Warriors fan and figured they would stink this year, but I allowed myself to get my hopes up with the way the team came out of the gate. I should've known better. As soon as Curry went down, which was probably inevitable, the Warriors turned into one of the worst teams in the league. It's a complete bummer. Hopefully he won't be out too much longer, and the Warriors can pick back up where he left off, but this is just a harsh reminder of how thin the margin is for this team, and it's just not likely to go their way over the long haul. If I was born in Indiana, I would say the same thing about Tyrese Haliburton's injury. Same goes for the Toronto fans with Kawhi only managing two games so far. All the injuries stink. But Curry's has hit the hardest.

Gonzalez: Moving to the 3-2-1 system was unnecessary. The league overcorrected for last year's perfect tanking storm and didn't account for a simple truth of basketball: sometimes teams are just bad. No amount of tinkering is going to stop that. More than half the teams in the East are under .500. The West has four more such teams, bringing the total league-wide to 12. Adam Silver didn't want to incentivize tanking, but by putting too much of the league's thumb on the scale, they've made it harder on the worst teams to get better. Not to mention that the odd entertainment value of fans checking their lottery odds in the tank wars sideshow has been somewhat stripped away. [Stands up and repeats himself yet again] Tanking wasn't actually a problem.

Kalland: The injuries so far this season have been brutal. Just about every team you'd point to as a disappointment -- Utah, Indiana, Toronto -- can point to injuries as a major reason for their early struggles. The frustrating thing is there's not an easy solve to the injury issue (schedule length is hard to blame for injuries in the first month) and every year it feels like we're playing injury roulette to determine who can and can't be a contender. The wheel started spinning earlier than usual in 2026-27.

Maloney: I'm going with Robby here. The absurd amount of injuries, coupled with who is getting injured, has been the story of the season so far. You could form an All-Star team with all of the guys who have gone down with multi-week ailments: Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Austin Reaves, Dylan Harper, Jalen Duren, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kon Knueppel, Ja Morant, Caleb Wilson, Cason Wallace.

Quinn: Look, we knew Charlotte was taking a step back when the team traded LaMelo Ball. The Hornets have been plagued by injuries all season. Some of this can be explained. Fine. Their offense still makes me want to vomit. No team turns the ball over more often. No team shoots less efficiently. No team is forced to take more shots in the last four seconds of the shot clock. No team leaves you feeling as though you're watching a panicked 14-year-old try to play minutes for the varsity squad more often. I had very high hopes for No. 1 option Brandon Miller. I trusted the system Charles Lee built last season. I figured they'd be worse, but still respectable, because this organization has displayed a genuine, systemic competence over the past few years. I think that will win out in the end. For now, I pity the poor souls in Charlotte buying tickets to these games, because they're quite nearly unwatchable.

Salerno: Yes, Utah has been bad this season, largely due to the injury bug, but I was bullish on this team heading into the season. I had Utah finishing sixth in the West and making the playoffs outright. Instead, Utah is heading toward the lottery again, where it doesn't even own its own first-round pick in what should end up being a lackluster draft. The organization's top priority for the remainder of the season is developing Darryn Peterson.

NBA Finals Pick



Brad Botkin John Gonzalez Robby Kalland Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Cameron Salerno Champion pick Spurs Spurs Spurs Spurs Spurs 76ers

Botkin: Spurs over Knicks. The Spurs are the clear Western Conference favorite with all the OKC injuries. The Wolves, Lakers and Rockets deserve to be in the conversation, but they're all second-paragraph entries. It's the Spurs until they get hit with some major injury, too, but let's not jinx it. In the East, I could make a case for four teams. The 76ers have the late-game goods and individual creation that is exponentially impactful in the postseason. The Celtics look incredible with Paul George flourishing. The Pistons are just flat-out tough and they've been doing it without Jalen Duren. But I'm still picking the Knicks, who are starting to come out of their fog. They are so perfectly built for the playoffs, and remember, they weren't a great regular-season team last year, either.

Gonzalez: Spurs over Celtics. After losing their first two games to start the season, the Spurs look every bit as good as they did during last season's run to the finals -- if not better. The three-guard starting unit hasn't slowed them down at all, and Wemby has been unreal at both ends of the floor. And while the Celtics took a lot of heat in the immediate aftermath of the Jaylen Brown for Paul George trade, we all should have known that they would still be among the best teams in the East this season. Both franchises are smart and steady. Meeting this summer would make for an excellent Finals.

Kalland: Spurs over Celtics. I have to stick with my preseason Finals prediction because it's not every year a preseason pick still looks that good a month in. The Spurs look like a juggernaut, and their top competitor in the West, the OKC Thunder, will once again (likely) be without Jalen Williams for the playoffs. We'll see what the Timberwolves look like when Anthony Edwards returns, but for now it still feels like San Antonio and everyone else. In the East, I felt good about this Celtics team entering the season, and nothing has changed my belief they have what it takes to win the conference.

Maloney: Spurs over Celtics. I picked Thunder over Celtics ahead of the season, in large part because of how difficult it has been for teams to get back to the Finals in consecutive seasons during this parity era. But now that the Thunder have been decimated with injuries, the Spurs have what appears to be a clear path through the West. I'll stick with the Celtics in the East, which has not been anywhere near as good as we expected this season.

Quinn: Spurs over Knicks. Oklahoma City's injuries are really all that's changed to me. I don't think the Lakers have the defense or frontcourt depth to win three straight series in the West. I don't think the Rockets will be able to create good enough shots. I need to see Ball prove it in a playoff setting before I trust Minnesota. The star-studded 76ers have thus far been clutch merchants. The underlying numbers are lower on them than their record suggests. The opposite is true for Boston, who is blowing everyone out of the gym, but is going to have issues creating shots off of the dribble in the playoffs and defending man-to-man against the best offenses. I have an eyebrow quirked at Indiana and Toronto when they get their best players back. I'll reengage with the Thunder if and when they cash in some of their trade chips. For now, though, nothing has convinced me that last year's finalists are going to be dethroned. The Knicks and Spurs are the most complete teams in their respective conferences, and I'd expect San Antonio to learn from last June's defeat in a revenge series this time around.

Salerno: 76ers over Timberwolves. Yes, I'm switching it up. I had the Thunder beating the 76ers in my preseason prediction, but I'm not sure OKC has enough firepower to make a deep run given their injuries. Minnesota is staying afloat even though Anthony Edwards is set to miss more time. LaMelo Ball has been fantastic this season. When Edwards gets back, I'm excited to see them play again. As for the East, it's really a toss-up to say who will make it out of the conference. Boston has been great. Detroit is playing good basketball. The Knicks and Heat are looking better. I still trust Philly's roster over all of them.