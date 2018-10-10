NBA Opening Night 2018-19: Watch 76ers-Celtics, Thunder-Warriors online, live stream, TV channel, time, analysis

The 2018-19 NBA season will tip off in style on Tuesday night, with two prime-time games featuring some of the league's best players and teams. In the first game of the doubleheader, the Boston Celtics will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers in a rematch of their second-round playoff series from last season. Following that game, the Golden State Warriors will get their rings ahead of their showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's everything you need to know about how to tune in for NBA opening night.

How to watch 76ers at Celtics

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16



Tuesday, Oct. 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts



TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

How to watch Thunder at Warriors

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16



Tuesday, Oct. 16 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Analysis

What better way to start off a new NBA season than with a doubleheader featuring a potential Eastern Conference finals matchup in the early game, and two top Western Conference squads renewing their rivalry in the nightcap.

It's only one game, but both the Celtics and Sixers will be eager to pick up the win on opening night as they figure to battle all season -- along with the Raptors -- for supremacy in the East. On top of that you have the subplots of the Sixers wanting revenge after getting bounced by Boston in five games in the playoffs last season, as well as the return of two key members of the Celtics, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. This one should be all sorts of fun.

Once that gets done with, we'll get to see the Warriors receive their championship rings after winning a second straight title back in June. Of course, this very well may be the first game of a journey that ends with them becoming the first team since the Lakers (2000-02) to three-peat. Hanging over the Warriors' heads, though, will be the plans of reigning two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. They'll be taking on an interesting Thunder team who surprised a lot of people by convincing Paul George to stay. Now, they'll be out to prove that George made a wise decision.