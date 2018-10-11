NBA opening night: Every team's first game of the 2018-19 season, dates, times, TV, live stream info

Believe it or not, the NBA is back. After a tumultuous offseason that saw the game's best player, LeBron James, take his talents out West to join the Los Angeles Lakers, the 2018-19 regular season is ready to commence with the requisite intrigue and drama we've come to expect from our favorite professional sports league.

First thing's first, however -- we have to know when the season starts. Below we've listed the opening night information for all 30 teams, including TV and live streaming info (where available). So scroll through, find your favorite team(s), mark your calendar and get your snacks ready. The NBA is here once again, my friends.

Atlanta Hawks

  • Opponent: New York Knicks
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Madison Square Garden, New York
  • TV: MSG, FOX Sports Southeast

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

  • Opponent: Detroit Pistons
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
  • TV: FOX Sports Detroit, YES

Charlotte Hornets

  • Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
  • TV: FOX Sports Southeast - Charlotte, FOX Sports Wisconsin

Chicago Bulls

  • Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
  • Date: Thursday, October 18
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
  • TV: TNT
  • Live stream: TNTdrama.comTNT app

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Opponent: Toronto Raptors
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • TV: TSN, FOX Sports Ohio

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

  • Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
  • TV: FOX Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude

Detroit Pistons

  • Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
  • TV: FOX Sports Detroit, YES

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

  • Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
  • TV: FOX Sports Wisconsin, FOX Sports Indiana

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Opponent: Denver Nuggets
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
  • TV: FOX Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Opponent: Indiana Pacers
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
  • TV: FOX Sports Wisconsin, FOX Sports Indiana

Miami Heat

  • Opponent: Orlando Magic
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Amway Center, Orlando
  • TV: FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Opponent: Charlotte Hornets
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
  • TV: FOX Sports Southeast - Charlotte, FOX Sports Wisconsin

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Opponent: San Antonio Spurs
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio
  • TV: KENS, FOX Sports North

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

  • Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Madison Square Garden, New York
  • TV: MSG, FOX Sports Southeast

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

  • Opponent: Miami Heat
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Amway Center, Orlando
  • TV: FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Moda Center, Portland
  • TV: TNT
  • Live stream: TNTdrama.comTNT app

Sacramento Kings

  • Opponent: Utah Jazz
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
  • TV: NBCSCA, AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain

San Antonio Spurs

  • Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio
  • TV: KENS, FOX Sports North

Toronto Raptors

  • Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • TV: TSN, FOX Sports Ohio

Utah Jazz

  • Opponent: Sacramento Kings
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
  • TV: NBCSCA, AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain

Washington Wizards

  • Opponent: Miami Heat
  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • TV: NBCSWA, FOX Sports Sun
