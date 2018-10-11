NBA opening night: Every team's first game of the 2018-19 season, dates, times, TV, live stream info
Make sure you know when your favorite team is tipping off for the first time this season
Believe it or not, the NBA is back. After a tumultuous offseason that saw the game's best player, LeBron James, take his talents out West to join the Los Angeles Lakers, the 2018-19 regular season is ready to commence with the requisite intrigue and drama we've come to expect from our favorite professional sports league.
First thing's first, however -- we have to know when the season starts. Below we've listed the opening night information for all 30 teams, including TV and live streaming info (where available). So scroll through, find your favorite team(s), mark your calendar and get your snacks ready. The NBA is here once again, my friends.
Atlanta Hawks
- Opponent: New York Knicks
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden, New York
- TV: MSG, FOX Sports Southeast
Boston Celtics
- Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden, Boston
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT app
Brooklyn Nets
- Opponent: Detroit Pistons
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- TV: FOX Sports Detroit, YES
Charlotte Hornets
- Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- TV: FOX Sports Southeast - Charlotte, FOX Sports Wisconsin
Chicago Bulls
- Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Thursday, October 18
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT app
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Opponent: Toronto Raptors
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- TV: TSN, FOX Sports Ohio
Dallas Mavericks
- Opponent: Phoenix Suns
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app
Denver Nuggets
- Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
- TV: FOX Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude
Detroit Pistons
- Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- TV: FOX Sports Detroit, YES
Golden State Warriors
- Opponent: Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT app
Houston Rockets
- Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app
Indiana Pacers
- Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
- TV: FOX Sports Wisconsin, FOX Sports Indiana
Los Angeles Clippers
- Opponent: Denver Nuggets
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
- TV: FOX Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude
Los Angeles Lakers
- Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center, Portland
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT app
Memphis Grizzlies
- Opponent: Indiana Pacers
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
- TV: FOX Sports Wisconsin, FOX Sports Indiana
Miami Heat
- Opponent: Orlando Magic
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Amway Center, Orlando
- TV: FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun
Milwaukee Bucks
- Opponent: Charlotte Hornets
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- TV: FOX Sports Southeast - Charlotte, FOX Sports Wisconsin
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Opponent: San Antonio Spurs
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio
- TV: KENS, FOX Sports North
New Orleans Pelicans
- Opponent: Houston Rockets
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app
New York Knicks
- Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden, New York
- TV: MSG, FOX Sports Southeast
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Opponent: Golden State Warriors
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT app
Orlando Magic
- Opponent: Miami Heat
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Amway Center, Orlando
- TV: FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun
Philadelphia 76ers
- Opponent: Boston Celtics
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden, Boston
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT app
Phoenix Suns
- Opponent: Dallas Mavericks
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app
Portland Trail Blazers
- Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center, Portland
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT app
Sacramento Kings
- Opponent: Utah Jazz
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
- TV: NBCSCA, AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain
San Antonio Spurs
- Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio
- TV: KENS, FOX Sports North
Toronto Raptors
- Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- TV: TSN, FOX Sports Ohio
Utah Jazz
- Opponent: Sacramento Kings
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
- TV: NBCSCA, AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain
Washington Wizards
- Opponent: Miami Heat
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- TV: NBCSWA, FOX Sports Sun
