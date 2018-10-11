NBA opening night: Every team's first game of the 2018-19 season, dates, times, TV, live stream info

Believe it or not, the NBA is back. After a tumultuous offseason that saw the game's best player, LeBron James, take his talents out West to join the Los Angeles Lakers, the 2018-19 regular season is ready to commence with the requisite intrigue and drama we've come to expect from our favorite professional sports league.

First thing's first, however -- we have to know when the season starts. Below we've listed the opening night information for all 30 teams, including TV and live streaming info (where available). So scroll through, find your favorite team(s), mark your calendar and get your snacks ready. The NBA is here once again, my friends.

Atlanta Hawks

Opponent: New York Knicks



New York Knicks Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Location: Madison Square Garden, New York



Madison Square Garden, New York TV: MSG, FOX Sports Southeast



Boston Celtics

Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers



Philadelphia 76ers Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16



Tuesday, Oct. 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden, Boston



TD Garden, Boston TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTdrama.com, TNT app



Brooklyn Nets

Opponent: Detroit Pistons



Detroit Pistons Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit



Little Caesars Arena, Detroit TV: FOX Sports Detroit, YES

Charlotte Hornets

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17

Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Spectrum Center, Charlotte TV: FOX Sports Southeast - Charlotte, FOX Sports Wisconsin



Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Opponent: Toronto Raptors



Toronto Raptors Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto



Scotiabank Arena, Toronto TV: TSN, FOX Sports Ohio



Dallas Mavericks

Opponent: Phoenix Suns



Phoenix Suns Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix



Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app



Denver Nuggets

Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers



Los Angeles Clippers Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles



Staples Center, Los Angeles TV: FOX Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude



Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies



Memphis Grizzlies Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis



Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis TV: FOX Sports Wisconsin, FOX Sports Indiana



Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Opponent: Orlando Magic



Orlando Magic Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Amway Center, Orlando



Amway Center, Orlando TV: FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

Opponent: San Antonio Spurs



San Antonio Spurs Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio



AT&T Center, San Antonio TV: KENS, FOX Sports North



New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

Opponent: Utah Jazz



Utah Jazz Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17



Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time: 10 p.m. ET



10 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento



Golden 1 Center, Sacramento TV: NBCSCA, AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain



San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards