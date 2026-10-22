After three games on Tuesday night, the rest of the NBA teams opened their 2026-27 seasons on Wednesday night. And with it, we finally got a look at a host of star players with their new teams in regular-season action on the heels of a rather eventful summer across the league.

After grading LeBron James's opening act with the 76ers, here are the report cards for some other notables after their first games in different digs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: B-

The biggest name to change teams this offseason (non-LeBron division). Once again, Pat Riley got his man. But even after acquiring Antetokounmpo, Riley hinted that they were still looking to add another major piece, indicating that the Heat needed to improve a roster that could clearly use more floor spacing, shot creators, scoring and depth.

That's certainly how it looked in the Heat's ugly 25-point home loss to the Timberwolves in the season opener. Antetokounmpo had 35 points in 30 minutes, but that still wasn't enough to keep the Heat in the game. To the extent that there were any positives for Miami, at least Giannis looked like Giannis -- including airballing a free throw and being a problem in the open court (especially when the refs were lenient with traveling violations; more on that in a moment when we get to LaMelo Ball's debut).

Antetokounmpo played just 36 games in his final season with the Bucks, the result of a combination of injuries and a late-season tank job. But prior to that, he finished in the top five in the MVP voting in seven straight seasons. He'll be 32 in December, but the Heat are betting he's healthy and has plenty of top-tier basketball still to offer.

They'll need all the heavy lifting he can muster if Miami wants to join the contenders in the loaded Eastern Conference.

LaMelo Ball: C

The "C" stands for comedy. Look, there's no denying that Ball is a skilled basketball player. In an easy win over the Heat, Ball had 21 points (on 7-for-17 shooting, including 5-for-13 from deep) and six assists.

He looked comfortable next to Anthony Edwards, who went off for a game-high 45 points without breaking much of a sweat. Ball can hit shots from all over the court and he's a fantastic passer. But there's also a reason why the Hornets moved on from Ball, and they were right to do so. During his time in Charlotte, he demonstrated tantalizing talent, but that often came in the service of individual highlights and at the expense of team success. And while he made jaw-dropping plays with the Hornets, he also frequently left you scratching your head.

About that last part, just look at this. What are we doing here?

It's not so much that Ball took, oh, all the steps after his gather in what was pretty plainly an egregious travel that went uncalled. It's more that he couldn't help laughing about it and pointing to the crowd afterward, as though he'd just drained an impressive bucket. With Ball, it's impossible to be sure if he's in on the joke or completely unaware that he's doing a bit at all times.

The thinking on acquiring Ball and playing him with Edwards seems to be something on the order of the Wolves weren't going to get past the Thunder and Spurs as previously constituted, so why not give this experiment a chance? That's a hot take to be sure. Now we'll see whether the Wolves can handle it or if they eventually get burned.

Kawhi Leonard: B+

Following what we'll charitably label an eventful final year in Los Angeles, Leonard is back in Toronto. He's an instant upgrade over Brandon Ingram at both ends of the floor, and when paired with Scottie Barnes, the Raptors now boast two of the best two-way wings in the league.

His first game back with his old club didn't put too much of a strain on Leonard. He should thank the Bulls for not putting up too many roadblocks for his reentry. In a blowout 135-92 home win, Leonard had 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block in just 24 minutes. He shot only 5-for-17 from the floor but made all 11 of his free throws.

He was also indirectly responsible for the highlight of the night.

Anthony Davis: A

Remember him? After being traded from the Lakers back in February 2025, Davis has played just 29 games -- all of them in Dallas. When the Mavericks flipped him to the Wizards last season, Davis was true to his nickname and stayed in street clothes without stepping on the floor for Washington. Until Wednesday.

In a 128-116 win over the Bucks, Davis reminded everyone just how good he is, going for 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. He made 11 of 20 shots and hit a 3-pointer. Best of all, he played 34 minutes. Yes, it was against the Bucks, who figure to be awful this season, but AD didn't make the schedule and knocking the rust off against Milwaukee isn't the worst thing given how long it's been since he played.

Since arriving in Washington, Davis has been a popular trade candidate in rumors and whispers around the league. The Wizards have insisted they are not interested in moving him, despite putting contract extension negotiations on hold this summer. It's hard to blame the organization for wanting to see how he fits first -- and how much he'll even be available -- before committing big money to him. Davis's talent is undeniable, but he'll be 34 in March and a litany of injuries over the course of his career has repeatedly kept him on the sidelines. He's played 56 games or fewer in six of the last 10 seasons.

But hey, at least he was out there on Wednesday, playing with Trae Young and the Wizards. The crowd seemed to appreciate it.

You know the old saying, "smoke 'em if you got 'em?" This was the "chant it while he's actually playing" basketball equivalent.

Ja Morant: A

When the Trail Blazers traded for Morant, the nearly universal question became "how is that going to work?" In the opener, the answer was "pretty well."

According to a report in The Athletic in early October, new Blazers coach Micah Nori didn't believe it made sense to start Damian Lillard and Morant in the same backcourt. That thinking didn't even last through the first game.

The Blazers started Morant on Wednesday in a runaway 124-83 home win over the Suns. In 23 minutes, Morant went for 14 points (on 6-for-8 shooting), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals with just one turnover. It's the smallest of sample sizes, but the Blazers will obviously take it.

The main concern with adding Morant was that Portland already had an overcrowded backcourt with Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe (who is expected to miss extended time with a knee injury). The situation was further complicated by the Blazers unlocking Deni Avdija last season and realizing the team worked better when the offense ran through him. Throwing another high-usage player like Morant into the mix seemed inadvisable, especially when he's used to having the ball in his hands and isn't a good shooter (31.1% from deep for his career).

Against the Suns, Morant hit a pair of threes. Even more encouraging, he showed the kind of effort the Blazers will need from him if this odd mix is going to work over the course of a long season.