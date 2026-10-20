Celtics vs. Pistons live updates: 2026-27 NBA season tips off with matinee in Detroit

The 2026-27 NBA season tips off with a Tuesday tripleheader to begin the 82-game marathon. The season starts with an afternoon tip-off in Detroit, with the Pistons hosting the Celtics. Detroit, fresh off earning the East's No. 1 seed with a 60-win season a year ago, welcomes in a Boston team that underwent a major change this summer when it traded Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George.



Then it's on to ring night in New York, where the Knicks will raise their first championship banner in Madison Square Garden since 1973. After Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and company get their new jewelry, they'll shift focus to a title defense that begins with the new-look Philadelphia 76ers in town. Philly's star-studded lineup featuring LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid will look to make a statement against the defending champs.



Finally, the nightcap will feature the two best in the West renewing their rivalry, as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs welcome Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder to town. After meeting in an instant-classic Western Conference Finals a year ago, the Spurs and Thunder are projected to be head and shoulders above the rest of the West in 2026-27, and San Antonio will look to continue their dominance over OKC.

NBA opening night schedule

All times Eastern. Odds via FanDuel.

Detroit Pistons (+1.5) vs. Boston Celtics, 3 p.m. | TV: NBC, streaming: fubo (Try for free)

New York Knicks (-4.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. | TV: NBC, streaming: fubo

San Antonio Spurs (-1.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. | TV: NBC, streaming: fubo

We'll be tracking all of the action here as the NBA season gets underway. Follow along below for live updates, highlights and analysis.