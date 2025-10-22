Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Lakers vs. Warriors live updates: NBA opening night analysis

The 2025-26 NBA season tipped off with a Western Conference doubleheader on Tuesday night

By
 &
1 min read

The NBA has returned. Basketball tipped off with an opening night doubleheader on Tuesday. First, the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder picked up an exhilarating 125-124 double-overtime victory. In the second game, the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Dončić are taking on the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. The game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Rockets and Thunder may have just given us the best season opener in NBA history. Houston controlled most of regulation, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got hot in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Oklahoma City controlled most of the extra period, before a Rockets rally tied things up at 115 apiece. However, upon rebounding a potential game-winning shot by Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant seemingly called a timeout that the Rockets didn't have.

That should have resulted in a technical foul, which would have given the Thunder a chance to win the game at the foul line. Instead, we went to a second overtime, which was, you guessed it, yet another back-and-forth affair. Alperen Sengun gave the Rockets a one-point lead with 11 seconds remaining, but two free-throws from Gilgeous-Alexander took it back with 2.3 left on the clock. That was enough to clinch it for Oklahoma City as a Jabari Smith turnaround jumper was off the mark as time expired.

One notable name will be missing from Tuesday's nightcap. LeBron James is out for the season opener for the first time in his 23-year NBA career. James is dealing with sciatica and is not expected to make his season debut until November. Dončić will lead the Lakers against a veteran Warriors squad. Forward Al Horford, 39, will be making his team debut Tuesday night. He's the oldest player on a Warriors' roster that also features 35-year-old Draymond Green, 36-year-old Jimmy Butler and a 37-year-old Curry.

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Tuesday night's action. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(23)
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Thunder 125, Rockets 124 (2OT)

The first game of the 2025-26 season was an instant classic. After 58 incredible minutes of basketball, the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled out a dramatic victory over the new-look Houston Rockets thanks to a pair of free throws by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the closing seconds of double overtime. 

Gilgeous-Alexander had a poor start to the game, but he was incredible from the fourth quarter on, and finished with 35 points, five rebounds and five assists. Chet Holmgren, who fouled out, went for 28 points, while Cason Wallace had a huge all-around game with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. The Thunder shot 13 of 52 (25%) from 3-point range in the win. 

Alperen Sengun was unbelievable for the Rockets, putting up 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in one of the finest performances of his career. Kevin Durant added 23 points and nine rebounds in his first game for the Rockets, while Amen Thompson, who left with an apparent leg injury, finished with 18 points and five assists. As a team, the Rockets shot 44.3% from the field, but made up for it with 16 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points in defeat. 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 3:00 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 11:00 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Warriors 55, Lakers 54

The Lakers are short-handed without LeBron James here on opening night, but they're still hanging tough with the favored Warriors. They have Luka Dončić to thank for that. He's up to 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists at the half, but aside from Austin Reaves with 12 points, he's really not getting much help from his teammates. A disappointing 5-of-17 shooting performance from deep and some iffy defense dug them an early hole that Dončić has largely dug them out of after two quarters.

Like the Lakers, the Warriors are being led by their best players. Jimmy Butler has already made 10 free throws through two quarters, and he and Stephen Curry have combined for 31 of Golden State's 55 points thus far. Jonathan Kuminga's surprising nod as Golden State's fifth starter hasn't quite gone as planned, as he is 1-of-6 from the floor, but the Warriors have thrived with Al Horford on the floor off the bench, going plus-6 in his 10 minutes, so the lineup choices are ultimately working out thus far.

Neither of these teams is close to their peak yet. The Warriors have a trade to make. The Lakers need James back. But thus far, we've gotten a glimpse at why they both believe they have a chance to compete in the loaded Western Conference.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2025, 3:31 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 11:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Marcus Smart hit with the flagrant-1

Well, Marcus Smart is known for his physicality, and that's not always a good thing. Marcus Smart just got called for a rare flagrant-1 offensive foul on Stephen Curry. That gives Curry two free-throws and the ball, which is less than ideal for a Laker defense that had otherwise been defending him quite well, holding him to just 1-of-4 shooting early on. The last thing the Lakers want is to put Curry in a rhythm.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2025, 3:12 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 11:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

SGA puts Thunder back in front, Durant fouls out

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the ball and was going nowhere, but just kept pivoting and faking until he got Kevin Durant off balance just enough to draw a foul. SGA then stepped to the line to make both free throws and put the Thunder in front by one with 2.3 seconds left. Rockets ball 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:58 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sengun gives the Rockets the lead

The Rockets' jumbo lineup has been dominating the glass all night long, and just secured a huge offensive rebound after Kevin Durant missed a jumper. Jabari Smith Jr. secured an extra possession and Alperen Sengun got into the paint to put the Rockets in front with 11 seconds left. Thunder ball 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:55 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunder clinging to one-point lead

Both teams are absolutely gassed here late in the second overtime. The Thunder just forced a turnover and then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got to the line but only made one free throw to put OKC up by one with 33 seconds left. Rockets ball with a chance to go back in front 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:53 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Warriors ahead of Lakers after the first

END 1Q: Warriors 28, Lakers 22

The first quarter of the second game of the opening night doubleheader is in the books. The Warriors lead the Lakers, 28-22, despite shooting 8 of 20 from the floor, while the Lakers went 8 of 18 through the first 12 minutes. The Warriors have already gone to a 10-man rotation, with veteran Al Horford and rookie Will Richard among those who have gotten minutes so far. Jimmy Butler has a game-high 12 points for the Warriors, while Luka Dončić has 10 points, five rebounds and an assist for Los Angeles.

The Lakers turned it over eight times, while the Warriors had six. Ugly start so far. Kind of what you might expect from the first game of the season.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first overtime: Rockets 115 -- Thunder 115

Oh my goodness. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a shot with a few seconds left and Kevin Durant grabbed the rebound and tried to call timeout. The Rockets did not have any left, and Alperen Sengun stepped in immediately to get him to stop. The officials ultimately never awarded the timeout, so there was no penalty, much to the chagrin of the Thunder, who were incensed. 

That was almost a Chris Webber moment. Instead, we'll go to a second overtime. 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:40 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sengun ties it with 8.8 seconds left

The Rockets got the ball to Alperen Sengun, and the Thunder put Alex Caruso on him. Sengun actually missed his first attempt, but he grabbed the offensive rebound and slammed it home to tie the game with 8.8 seconds left. Thunder ball 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:36 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rockets down two with the ball

The last few minutes of overtime have been nuts. The Thunder briefly went up by six, but the Rockets have come up with a few huge defensive plays down the stretch and now have the ball down by two with 17 seconds left. The Rockets have actually missed two free throws in the last few possessions and this game could be tied

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:35 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

We are underway from Los Angeles

MID 1Q: Warriors 12, Lakers 11

The first game of the doubleheader between the Thunder and Rockets may be in overtime, but we have tipped off here from Los Angeles. The Warriors jumped out to an early 12-11 lead thanks to seven quick points by Jimmy Butler. Something interesting I've observed is that the Warriors are putting Jonathan Kuminga as the primary defender on Lakers star Luka Dončić. Golden State is hoping the size and athleticism of Kuminga can be enough to slow him down.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of regulation: Rockets 104, Thunder 104

And we're going to overtime. Alperen Sengun got the ball at the elbow for one last shot, but it wasn't a great look and now we're going to an extra frame. What an incredible game, and a final few minutes, in particular. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was awesome in the fourth quarter and is up to 23 points for the night. Sengun has 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Rockets. 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:19 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rockets re-take lead, SGA ties it up

Wow. Alperen Sengun has been awesome all night. He put the Rockets back in front, then they got a stop and Kevin Durant drew a foul on Lu Dort, but only made one of two free throws, which left the Rockets only in front by two. The Thunder played without a timeout and SGA went down and drained a mid-range jumper to tie things up with 2 seconds left.

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:16 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

SGA puts Thunder in front

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a strange night, but he's hit some huge shots in the fourth quarter, including a step-back jumper to put the Thunder in front with 94 seconds to play.

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:11 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rockets clinging to one-point lead

This has been a terrific first game of the season. The Rockets briefly had a double digit lead, but the game has largely been played within a few possessions all night long, and there's been some fascinating performances and lineup decisions. Now, we're going down to the wire. 

The Rockets are up by one with less than two minutes to play. Can they hold on? Or will the Thunder show why they're the reigning champions? 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 2:07 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 10:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

End of third quarter: Rockets 79, Thunder 75

The Thunder went small to start the third quarter and really ramped up their defensive pressure, but the Rockets are still clinging to the lead. Houston's double-big lineup is a real problem; they've already grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, which they've turned into 18 second-chance points. 

The Thunder are still shooting just 8 of 28 (28.6%) from 3-point range. They need to make some 3s in the fourth to complete this comeback and also need more from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is still stuck on 11 points on 5 of 12 shooting.

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 1:40 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 9:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Wiggins throws down huge slam

Aaron Wiggins is known more for his 3-point shooting, but he showed he has more to his game late in the third quarter with a huge slam in traffic. That's going to stand as the Dunk of the Year for a while. 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 1:38 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 9:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunder being more aggressive, Gilgeous-Alexander starting to wake up

The Thunder went small to start the second half and have been much more aggressive defensively. Their defense has gotten them a few easy looks in transition, but they're still behind in large part because they're shooting 6 of 28 from 3-point range. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was just 2 of 5 from the field in the first half, but is already 3 of 5 for six points in the first few minutes of the third quarter. The Thunder need more from him, especially with Jalen Williams out. 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 1:27 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 9:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Rockets 57, Thunder 51

The second quarter was very similar to the first, in that it feels like the Thunder should be ahead, but the Rockets remain in front. Huge swing right at the end of the half, though, as Ajay Mitchell converted a four-point play with less than a second left to cut the deficit from 10 to six. 

The Rockets' offense has looked brutal. The Thunder are not respecting their shooters at all, which is congesting the paint, but Kevin Durant has bailed Houston out on a number of occasions and their size is creating plenty of second-chance opportunities. It will be interesting to see if this formula works all season. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been strangely passive. He has five points and three turnovers on 2 of 5 from the field. Chet Holmgren has looked awesome and has 18 points at the half, but Mitchell is the only other OKC player in double figures. They've created a bunch of open looks from 3, but are 5 of 20. 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 12:54 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 8:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first quarter: Rockets 30, Thunder 27

The Rockets' offense has looked absolutely disgusting on about 10 different possessions, and yet they lead the reigning champions at the end of the first quarter. Their size, talent and athleticism are going to be a real problem even if their spacing is an issue. 

Amen Thompson was ultra aggressive in his first stint and has a team-high 10 points, while Kevin Durant is up to eight. Chet Holmgren has 13 points on a perfect 5 of 5 from the field to lead the Thunder, who are 9 of 12 on 2s and just 1 of 7 from behind the arc. 

Jack Maloney
October 22, 2025, 12:17 AM
Oct. 21, 2025, 8:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives his ring

Prior to tonight's opener against the Rockets, the Thunder received their championship rings. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went last and got a massive ovation from the Oklahoma City crowd. 

Jack Maloney
October 21, 2025, 11:42 PM
Oct. 21, 2025, 7:42 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    NBA Opening Night: Rockets at Thunder

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    NBA Opening Night: Warriors at Lakers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Predictions By Ashley Moss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    NBA Western Conference Playoff Predictions By Ashley Moss

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Thunder Begin Quest For Back-To-Back Titles Tonight

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    SGA Looks To Build Off 2024 Dream Season

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    Kevin Durant Set To Make Rockets Debut Tonight

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    New-Look Luka Doncic Making Season Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Thinned Down Luka Doncic Impressing this Preseason

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Mavericks Sign Jason Kidd to Multiyear Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Anthony Edwards Ready to be League MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Challenges Facing Thunder this Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Jrue Holiday, Paul George Among Biggest Fallers From Last Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Amen Thompson Biggest Riser In Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Nikola Jokic Leads Top 100 Rankings In Back-To-Back Seasons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Cooper Flagg Heavy Favorite To Win Rookie Of The Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Lebron James Rounds Out Top 10 Entering Year 23

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Thunder Lead Team Rankings With 7 In Top 100

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    NBA Preseason Highlights: 76ers vs Knicks (10/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    MUST-SEE TD: Louisiana Tech trickery fools Western Kentucky on second-half kickoff

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Jamey Eisenberg's Top TE Waiver Wire Targets In Week 8

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Home Field Is Key For The Blue Jays vs The Dodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    JUST IN: Braden Smith Headlines CBS Sports All-America Teams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Rapid Rise Continues In 2nd Year

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Stroud Failing Texans Or Texans Failing Stroud?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Dodgers, Blue Jays Set To Clash In World Series

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Curt Cignetti Has Indiana Eyeing Big Ten, CFP Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Top 5 College Jobs Recruiting: No. 3 Arkansas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Springer's Late Game Heroics Lift Blue Jays To World Series

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Mike Evans Exits Bucs Loss With Broken Collarbone

See All NBA Videos