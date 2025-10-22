Lakers vs. Warriors live updates: NBA opening night analysis

FINAL: Thunder 125, Rockets 124 (2OT)
The first game of the 2025-26 season was an instant classic. After 58 incredible minutes of basketball, the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled out a dramatic victory over the new-look Houston Rockets thanks to a pair of free throws by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the closing seconds of double overtime.
Gilgeous-Alexander had a poor start to the game, but he was incredible from the fourth quarter on, and finished with 35 points, five rebounds and five assists. Chet Holmgren, who fouled out, went for 28 points, while Cason Wallace had a huge all-around game with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. The Thunder shot 13 of 52 (25%) from 3-point range in the win.
Alperen Sengun was unbelievable for the Rockets, putting up 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in one of the finest performances of his career. Kevin Durant added 23 points and nine rebounds in his first game for the Rockets, while Amen Thompson, who left with an apparent leg injury, finished with 18 points and five assists. As a team, the Rockets shot 44.3% from the field, but made up for it with 16 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points in defeat.