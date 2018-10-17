NBA opening night: Warriors raise championship banner for last time at Oracle Arena during pregame ring ceremony

OAKLAND, Calif. -- For the third time in the last four years, the NBA season began with the Golden State Warriors receiving their championship rings and raising a championship banner. While it may not be the last time they receive their rings on opening night, the presentation had a bittersweet tone because this is, in fact, the last time the Warriors will raise a championship banner at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Next season the Warriors will move to Chase Center in San Francisco, and on Tuesday before Golden State's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Oracle crowd showed its appreciation one last time for the dynasty they've been treated to over the past several seasons. Here's an up-close look at this year's hardware.

👀First look! Dubs 2018 NBA Championship Rings by Jason of Beverly Hills!!! 🏆💍#DubNation pic.twitter.com/jTObw4mVcT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

First reversible championship ring ever! Jason of Beverly Hills coming through with some innovative work in the championship hardware department. 🏆💍 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wlxCXZQuQw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

Commissioner Adam Silver took center court and addressed the crowd, then presented rings to owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. Then the players were introduced with Stephen Curry, as always, receiving the largest ovation. However, some analysts noticed that it was Kevin Durant, not Curry, who was announced last. Curry is normally introduced last during pregame introductions, and some felt allowing Durant to be the final name called during the ring ceremony might be a recruiting tool to keep Durant in Golden State next season. Hey, what would opening night be without some NBA conspiracy theories?

Curry then took the microphone and showed his appreciation for the fans, his teammates and the organization. A special moment came when Curry called up director of team operations Eric Housen, who was welcomed by the team.

Steph and the @warriors honor Director of Team Operations Eric Housen with a ring of his own! 💪 pic.twitter.com/kVsXQq2c4v — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 17, 2018

But still, it was a little strange that, even if the Warriors win the title this season, as they're tremendously favored to do, the banner will be raised in a different arena next season.

"We know that the new arena is going to be amazing and we are looking forward to it, but we are going to miss Oracle and we are going to miss Oakland," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. "There's not an easy way to slice it. It's a great move for the organization -- we know that -- but this place is special. So we want to make sure this is a special season."