NBA overreactions: James Harden, Russell Westbrook mask Rockets' flaws; Heat's hot shooting sustainable

We're nearly a month into the NBA season, and while there's still plenty of basketball to be played, most teams have begun to settle into their identity. It's still a bit tricky to determine which trends are sustainable across the league, but with four weeks of games in the books, we at least have a bigger sample size to work with.

Things change quickly in this league, and one good or bad stretch of games can create a lot of knee-jerk reactions. Are the Boston Celtics ever going to lose a game again? Will Carmelo Anthony save the Portland Trail Blazers' season? Let's dive into some overreactions that have been swirling around the league and see which ones hold merit and which are a blip on the radar.

Below are this week's top overreactions, judged on a scale from one (a fair and reasonable reaction) to five (a complete overreaction that is bound to regress).

1. Harden, Westbrook will continue to hide Rockets' many flaws

So far, the fit between Russell Westbrook and James Harden has been successful. Houston boasts the league's third-best offense, and now have a 10-3 record, which is second-best in the West. Westbrook and Harden combine for 51 percent of Houston's scoring on a nightly basis, and have positioned this team as one of the early-season successes thus far. They've been able to will the Rockets to wins on a nightly basis, even as their supporting cast continues to get hit with injuries and poor shooting nights. The Rockets lack depth, and so far, Harden and Westbrook have been able to make up for that weakness. With another ball-dominant guard next to Harden, it also allows him to rest on some plays when Westbrook is running the show, and vice versa. With the two former MVPs sharing the load on offense, it allows both players to stay in the game longer without exerting so much energy.

Overreaction Scale (4 of 5): While Westbrook and Harden have been great so far, that doesn't completely mask the serious depth issues the Rockets are experiencing. Teams across the league have been hit with the injury bug, and Houston has clearly not been immune to it. Already thin on the bench entering 2019-20, the Rockets are likely to be without Gerald Green for the entire season due to a broken foot, and are now missing Eric Gordon for at least six weeks as he recovers from knee surgery.

The Rockets' bench ranks dead-last in scoring, generating 25.1 points per game, and even before Gordon went down, his shooting numbers from the field and beyond the arc were abysmal. Harden and Westbrook can will the Rockets to wins early on in the season, especially against weaker teams. Yet their margin of victory is only by 4.3 points. Add that on top of having a porous defense and shallow bench and the Rockets are going to need their two stars to continue carrying them while covering up some serious deficiencies as this season goes on before the losses start piling up.

2. Melo signing signals the likelihood that Portland is missing the playoffs

Coming off a 53-win season, the Trail Blazers have been one of the most disappointing teams to start 2019-20. It shouldn't be that surprising, however, considering the team did little to improve in the offseason. In fact, trading away Moe Harkless after letting Al Farouq-Aminu walk in free agency has made this team worse defensively. The Blazers thought that swapping Meyers Leonard for Hassan Whiteside would be an improvement, but Whiteside's skillset isn't what the Blazers need, and Leonard is currently leading the league in 3-point shooting for Miami. The injuries in their frontcourt are a factor, yes, but even at full strength, Portland isn't one of the top tier teams in the West. Now, in a desperate move to try and turn the season around from their 5-8 start, the Blazers signed Carmelo Anthony to a non-guaranteed deal.

Anthony hasn't played in a year, and he's also 35 years old. He's been picked apart on defense in his last two stops in Houston and Oklahoma City, and has not shown that he's capable of playing third or fourth fiddle on a team that already has established stars. It's a move that does very little to improve this team, and instead, signals the very real situation the Blazers are in: potentially missing the playoffs this year. The Blazers should be swinging for the fences on a trade for Kevin Love or Danilo Gallinari, to add high-level starters to this team, not a short-term deals to stop the bleeding.

Overreaction Scale (4 of 5): The Blazers needed to make a move, and while Anthony may not be a season-defining acquisition, it's one that has the least amount of risk attached to it. There are trades Portland could have made -- and still can -- to add depth to this team, yet it would require potentially giving up young assets like Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little, with the hope that players like Love or Gallinari significantly improves this team. While the Blazers have gotten off to a slow start, it's still early enough in the season for this team to figure things out, and be one of the top eight teams in the west going to the playoffs.

The reality is, outside of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Portland doesn't have a proven scorer that can knock down open looks, and Anthony can provide that. He might not be the spry All-Star he was all those seasons in New York and Denver, but even at his age, it's a low-risk move to see if Anthony still has something left to offer.

3. The Sixers' turnover problem will be their eventual downfall

After starting the season 5-0, the 76ers have gone 3-5 since. One glaring issue that has emerged in Philly and should be concerning if not fixed quickly is turnovers. Philadelphia ranks 27th in the NBA in turnovers per game, coughing up the ball 17.5 times a night. The most frustrating part about it is most of these turnovers are careless mistakes that are easily fixable, and yet on a nightly basis the Sixers are making sloppy passes, getting called for travels far too frequently and forcing entry passes to Joel Embiid and Al Horford.

It has cost the Sixers a couple games lately, too -- most notably against Orlando Magic, where Philadelphia committed seven turnovers during the fourth quarter, resulting in a 20-7 run by the Magic that ultimately sealed their win. For the past six years, Philadelphia has ranked toward the bottom of the league, or last, in turnovers, and while it's only November, this season so far looks to be no different. This is a team with championship aspirations, and on paper they have a roster that can get them to the Finals. However, if they don't cut down on the turnovers, it will be their Achilles heel later on.

Overreaction Scale (2 of 5): When Sixers coach Brett Brown first got to Philadelphia he was coaching a team in a far different place than the championship-caliber team he has now. Those teams were flawed and turned the ball over at a high rate, and at the time it didn't matter much since there weren't high expectations. However, the expectations are at an all-time high now, and the fact that Philadelphia hasn't improved upon those numbers over the past couple years should be alarming.

Some of it can be attributed to building chemistry, as players like Horford and Josh Richardson become acclimated to their new surroundings. Still, as much talent as this team has, there should be no excuse as to why they're coughing up the ball 20 times against the Phoenix Suns. This should be concerning for the Sixers right now, and while there's still plenty of time to get this figured out before the postseason, if it never gets solved, we'll know at least one of the reasons why Philly didn't live up to expectations.

4. The Miami Heat's red-hot shooting is sustainable

The Heat boast the league's best field goal percentage (47.9) one month into the NBA season, while ranking fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (38.4). You might look at those numbers and think, "there's no way that's holding up as the season goes on," but actually, it's very plausible that it can. Take one look at Miami's roster and it's filled to the brim with shooters who can knock down shots in a variety of ways. Jimmy Butler might be shooting career-lows from beyond the arc, but guys like Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson have made up for it. They've gotten valuable contribution out of rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro on a nightly basis, and Meyers Leonard has been lights out from deep, shooting a league-leading 61.9 percent from 3-point range. Combine all of this together, and you have a Miami Heat team that looks like it can be a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.

Overreaction Scale (4 of 5): Some of this is sustainable for the Heat, like the dangerous tandem that Dragic and Herro provide off the bench. Some of it, like Leonard leading the league in 3-point shooting, is not. This is harder to assess, because while the Heat have a lot of players who can flat-out shoot, there are a lot of inexperienced players outside of Butler and Dragic the team relies upon to be consistent.

Robinson spent most of his rookie season last year in the G League, Nunn is an undrafted rookie and Justise Winslow -- who has been out for several games due to a concussion -- is just now coming into his own as a scorer. As the season goes on, these young players will go through stretches where they go cold shooting the ball, just as they're on a hot streak right now. The Heat have played a lot of bad defensive teams to start the season. When they begin to play tougher defenses, the shooting numbers will begin to regress.

5. L.A. teams have four players who will finish in top five for MVP

A pair of teammates have not finished in the top five of MVP voting since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal did it during the 2001-02 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Yet for the first time ever, there will be two sets of teammates to do that this year. The Lakers and Clippers have the strongest duos in the league, and now that Paul George has returned, all four are looking like legit MVP candidates. In his two games back, George put up a combined 70 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks. He also set a franchise record as the first Clippers player to score 30 points in each of his first two games with the team. After the Clippers' rout of the Hawks, George said his shoulders "haven't been this healthy in a long time." If that's the case, then we likely haven't even seen the best of him yet.

When Kawhi Leonard is playing, he looks like the best player on the floor, LeBron James is having a rejuvenated year and Anthony Davis has been putting up ridiculous numbers despite dealing with shoulder pain. Right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Luka Doncic are all in the mix for MVP, but L.A. has a bulk of the candidates. There's a good chance that when the final voting comes out for the 2019-20 MVP award, we'll see the Clippers and Lakers stars all finishing somewhere between first and fifth.

Overreaction Scale (3 of 5): This isn't completely out of the realm of possibility for the Lakers, especially since we've seen how well James and Davis have been playing together, but it's hard to say what the Clippers will look like when George and Leonard finally share the court. We've seen what they can do individually, but one has to wonder if Leonard will take a backseat to George, conserving his energy as much as possible, or if they can both maintain their scoring numbers throughout the season.

Leonard coined the term "load management," so it wouldn't be surprising to see his stats take a slight dive to conserve energy, while George becomes the main scoring option for the Clippers. If Leonard ends up playing only around 60 games again this season that would also have an effect on MVP voting. Either way, if all four of these players stay hot throughout the season, it will likely cancel each other out while stars like Giannis and/or Harden finish ahead of them and possibly bump them out of the top five in voting.