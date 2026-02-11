A 14-game slate highlights Wednesday's NBA schedule, which is the last extended slate before the All-Star break begins on Friday. Among the notable NBA odds for Wednesday include Knicks vs. 76ers (-2.5), Pistons (-1.5) vs. Raptors, Heat vs. Pelicans (-1.5) and Spurs (-7) vs. Warriors. San Antonio will look to extend its winning streak to six games, while Sacramento looks to snap a 13-game losing skid.

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, Feb. 11

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Miami Heat (+1.5) to cover the spread against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET. The Heat look for the season sweep over the Pelicans, after posting a 125-106 win in Miami on Jan. 4. The Heat will be without Norman Powell (back), Pelle Larson (elbow) and Tyler Herro (ribs), while New Orleans will be without Dejounte Murray (Achilles). Miami has won eight of the last 10 meetings with New Orleans, as the Under has hit six times in that stretch.

Center Bam Adebayo is among the Heat's scoring leaders. In 47 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal in 31.3 minutes. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the Heat's past two games.

The model is projecting six Heat players to score 10.1 points or more, led by Adebayo's 21.9 points. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are projected to be led by Zion Williamson's 21.7 points as five New Orleans players score 10.1 points or more. The model is backing Miami to cover well over 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Wednesday, Feb. 11

The model also has locked in two more picks, including backing a huge underdog that has value on the money line.

The model's top NBA parlay picks for Wednesday target best bets for a chance at a payout of over +800.