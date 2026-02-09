Monday's NBA schedule features 10 games as the league enter the final week before the All-Star break. Among the notable NBA odds for Monday include Pistons (-2.5) vs. Hornets, Bulls (-3.5) vs. Nets, Cavaliers vs. Nuggets (-1), Thunder (-6.5) vs. Lakers and 76ers (-3.5) vs. Trail Blazers. Charlotte will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games, while Sacramento looks to snap a 12-game losing skid.

What are the NBA best bets for Monday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Monday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Monday, Feb. 9

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Miami Heat (-7.5) to cover the spread against the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat look for the season sweep over the Jazz, after posting a 147-116 win at Utah on Jan. 24. The Jazz will be without point guard Keyonte George (ankle). Miami has won eight of the last 10 meetings with Utah, as the Over has hit eight times in that stretch.

Guard Norman Powell leads the Miami offense. In 45 games, all starts, he is averaging 23 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the Heat's past four games.

The model is projecting six Jazz players to score 10.7 points or more, led by Lauri Markkanen's 21.4 points. The Heat meanwhile, are projected to be led by Powell's 23.2 points as six Miami players score 10.4 points or more. The model is backing Miami to cover nearly 70% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Monday, Feb. 9

The model also has locked in two more picks, including backing a huge underdog that has value on the money line.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +1500?