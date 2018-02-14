NBA partners with Magic Leap so fans can watch virtual games through their goggles

The future is here, folks.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced its partnership with Magic Leap at the Code Media conference, which will allow fans to watch virtual basketball games through their Magic Leap glasses.

I'm not going to pretend to understand how the technology works, but according to Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal, it's quite a trip.

"When I went to Magic Leap, I watched a full court game right here," Shaq said in a video shown at the conference, gesturing towards the empty space on his right. "LeBron was right here. Then I went over here [gesturing to his left] and watched Orlando play the L.A. Lakers."

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who is quite active in the tech space, also sang Magic Leap's praises in an interview last year.

Here's a breakdown from Jeff Ruediger, managing director of Magic Leap screens, via the Magic Leap website:

Today, we are proud to announce our first sports partnership with the NBA and Turner, ushering in the next generation of sports viewing and interactivity through the power of Magic Leap One and a newly created NBA App that will be available through the platform. This partnership will allow us to bring fans a completely new, intimate experience that has never been seen in sports. Using Magic Leap's Screens platform, fans will be able to summon multiple, virtual screens into their field of view. When paired with Magic Leap's Digital Lightfield technology and spatial computing, these screens can be shown at any size, and in any location combined with supplemental graphics that allow fans to enjoy their favorite stats, replays and commentary — all without missing the game action. With Magic Leap, fans will be able to watch NBA games with groundbreaking features that overlay data into their sport-viewing experience, with screens placed all around their environment. We've even used volumetric capture to bring a life-size Shaquille O'Neal presence right into your living room. At launch we will have a curated list of archived NBA games featuring the most exhilarating matchups from recent seasons, as well as a selection of highlight clips of your favorite teams and players. We are working towards bringing the live NBA game experience to Magic Leap One.

There's no release date as of yet, but this sounds like a game-changer when it comes to the NBA viewing experience.