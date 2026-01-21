Wednesday features a seven-game NBA slate, with some of the top games of the day including the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks facing off with the Brooklyn Nets and the surprising Detroit Pistons taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Many of the top players in the game are in action Wednesday night, and we've highlighted three of the NBA's biggest stars for NBA DFS selections at the top DFS apps.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Bucks: Over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Underdog

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is expecting a big night from the reigning MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander's PRA line is set at 43.5 at Underdog, but the model projects him to blow past that with a 48.6 PRA projection. SGA is averaging 42.3 PRA per game this year, but he's cleared this line in three of his last six games.

Jalen Brunson vs. Nets: Over 32.5 points + assists, at Pick6

New York's star guard returned to the lineup on Monday after a two-game absence and had 28 points + assists. The model thinks he'll have a better night in his second game back against a Nets team that's among the worst in the game. The model projects Brunson for 33.2 points + assists against Brooklyn, and he's averaging 34.2 points + assists per game this season.

Cade Cunningham vs. Pelicans: Under 25.5 points, at Sleeper

The Pistons have jumped out to the best record in the Eastern Conference and the second-best record in the NBA this year, and the play of Cunningham has been a big reason why. The young guard is 15th in the NBA with 25.7 points per game, leading Detroit in scoring. The model doesn't expect him to clear this 25.5 points line at Sleeper, however, with a projection of 24.3 points for Wednesday night.

Responsible gaming

All daily fantasy sports players should practice responsible gaming whenever making DFS picks, and it's important that players know and understand the different responsible gaming tools available to them on DFS apps and sites. These platforms offer tools such as gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout and self-exclusion options, and these apps also share contact information for problem gaming helplines.