NBA picks and best bets: Warriors double-digit favorites against Grizzlies; Lakers vs. Jazz trending under

Welcome back to CBS Sports' NBA betting notebook. Each week we'll take a look at a couple of trends going on throughout the league from a betting perspective.

This week, we'll start with one of the best teams in the league taking on one of the worst. There's little doubt that the Golden State Warriors will beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, but can they cover as double-digit favorites? Plus, in the over/under section, we'll examine the trends pointing towards the under as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz.

(<em>Last week's record</em>: 1-1. Season record: 7-7)

Trending up: Warriors at Grizzlies

Trend to know: Grizzlies are 8-3 in their last 11 games at home

Date: Wednesday, March 27



Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee



Odds: Warriors -10.5

As we head into the final few weeks of the season, there are still some important seeding races left to settle. One of them is the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Heading into Wednesday night's action, the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are tied at 50-23 on the season, with the Warriors currently holding a 2-1 lead in the season series, with one game left to play.

On Wednesday, Golden State will have the chance to inch ahead of the Nuggets if they can take down the Memphis Grizzlies. Given the talent disparity between the two teams, it seems almost a given that the Warriors will win this contest. But from a betting perspective, will they cover?

That's been a common question with this Warriors bunch throughout their run, but especially this season. You never quite know when they'll run a team out of the gym, or completely no-show. For the season, they're just 30-42-1 against the spread. Meanwhile, they face a Grizzlies team that has been heating up ATS lately, covering in eight of their last 11 contests.

This game, however, could be the end of the Grizzlies' hot streak. For one, they're facing a healthy and much more talented Warriors team who hasn't played since Sunday, and should be well rested. More importantly, they're healthy, while the Grizzlies are not.

Mike Conley is questionable, while they'll be without Avery Bradley, Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks, CJ Miles, Joakim Noah and Jaren Jackson Jr. Notably, that's most of their best perimeter defenders against a team with the best backcourt in the league.

Additionally, the Warriors are 2-0 ATS when playing the Grizzlies this season, and have been strong on the road lately. They're 4-1 in their last five road games, with a net rating of plus-6.6 points per 100 possessions, and have been locking teams up defensively. That's bad news for the Grizzlies, who despite having success against the spread, have struggled to score the ball. During their 8-3 run ATS, they're sporting an offensive rating of just 109.

This is just a bad matchup for the Grizzlies, and will get even worse if Conley is unable to go. Plus, the Warriors will have some added motivation with the No. 1 seed up for grabs. This is a night to trust in Steph Curry and Co.

Bet: Warriors -10.5

Over/Under: Lakers at Jazz

Trend to know: The total has gone under in six of the Lakers' last seven games, and four of the Jazz's last five games at home

Date: Wednesday, March 27



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah



TV: ESPN



Odds: Over/Under 217.5

The Los Angeles Lakers' season has long been over, but the Utah Jazz still have plenty to play for over the last few weeks. Entering Wednesday night's slate of games, the Jazz sit in sixth place in the West, and still have not officially clinched a playoff spot.

That's just a formality at this point though. What seed they get in the postseason, however, is anyone's guess. They're two and a half games back of the Trail Blazers in third, and just one and a half games up on the Thunder in eighth, making anywhere from 3-8 a definite possibility.

Given how they started the season, securing a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs would be quite the accomplishment. They can get closer to that goal with a win on Wednesday night against the Lakers, and they should have little trouble doing so. The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back and have to travel way up into the mountains of Salt Lake City for the game.

We won't be making a pick on the spread for this contest though. Instead let's look at the point total, and a number of the trends pointing to the under.

The total has gone under in six of the Lakers' last seven games, and four of the Jazz's last five games at home.

During that span, the Lakers have been an absolute disaster on offense, putting up just 103.7 points per 100 possessions, but pretty solid on defense, sporting a defensive rating of 107.1. In other words, they've been running out a bottom-five offense and a top-10 defense, which is a good combination for the under.

As for the Jazz, it should come as little surprise that their defense has been dynamite at home. During this five game stretch, they're allowing just 101 points per 100 possessions, which for the season would be the best defensive rating by over three points. At the same time, their offense has been just average, coming in at 12th in the league during this five-game stretch at home.

Finally, in the second game of back-to-backs this season, the Lakers' point total has gone under in nine of 11 games, and pushed once.

Bet: Under 217.5