Fourteen games will make up Friday's jam-packed NBA slate. Tip-off times will range between 7 and 10 p.m. ET ahead of the weekend, and sportsbooks are loaded with quality betting options. Are you looking to find an edge? We've got you covered with three strong plus-money plays here.

Jalen Duren over 12.5 rebounds (+102)

Duren wasted no time cleaning the glass after returning from injury in December and recorded at least 13 rebounds in four straight games before totaling just 10 against the Utah Jazz his last time out. The Detroit Pistons are still missing Isaiah Stewart, so Duren will have to continue doing most of the dirty work down low. It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors are undersized, so Duren shouldn't have too much trouble reaching this total with his normal workload.

Anthony Edwards over 34.5 points + assists (+106)

Edwards is riding a ridiculous scoring run in which he's tallied at least 31 points and three assists in four straight games. The Minnesota Timberwolves wing is in for a tough matchup against the Houston Rockets, who have re-invented themselves on defense, with Ime Udoka coaching. Still, Edwards has scored at least 31 points in each of his last two matchups with the Rockets, and has scored at least 35 points in three of his previous four outings.

Tyler Herro over 5.5 rebounds (+108)

Herro's totaled at least six rebounds in seven consecutive games. The Miami Heat guard has especially thrived on the glass without Jimmy Butler and has gone over this total in six of his previous seven games. Herro has done a good job crashing the glass on offense and defense and trends suggest that he can keep his recent success up on Friday, even if the Phoenix Suns give up fewer rebounds to opposing teams than any other squad this season.