There are two elimination games Tuesday night in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but Hawks vs. Knicks has been one of the most competitive and compelling series, and Game 5 is pivotal. Atlanta's two victories in the Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs series were both by one point, while the Knicks won their two by double digits. New York took it inside Saturday in a 114-98 victory as Karl-Anthony Towns had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and OG Anunoby scored 22 and had 10 boards. The Knicks went 30-10 at Madison Square Garden in the regular season and are 6.5-point home favorites in the Knicks vs. Hawks odds from FanDuel, while the Over/Under for total points is set at 213.5.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson injured his ankle in Saturday's game but returned in the final six minutes and finished with 19 points. He appears to be a full go, as the Knicks are reporting no injuries. The Hawks have ruled out center Jock Landale, who averages 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, with a right ankle sprain. Sports fans interested in NBA betting, specifically prop betting and parlay betting, can follow the same-game parlay we've put together for Hawks vs. Knicks Game 5 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Hawks vs. Knicks same-game parlay picks

Knicks -6.5

Over 213.5

CJ McCollum Under 24.5 Points + Assists

Same-game parlay odds: +444

Knicks -6.5

New York looked like it found a formula for slowing down CJ McCollum and the Hawks in Saturday's game and made it a point to go through their big men. The result was a blowout victory as Towns and Anunoby combined for 42 points and 20 rebounds. Brunson's shooting from outside also came in handy. The Knicks are 29-14 against the spread at home this season. They are covering the spread in 65% of the SportsLine model simulations, good for a rare 'A' grade.

Over 213.5

Two of the games so far have gone Over this number, while the other two came up just short. The Knicks shot 45.2% from 3-point range Saturday, while the Hawks went 10-for-41 (24%). That should even out Tuesday, and only two teams were better than the Knicks' 37.6% from long range in the regular season. Atlanta was 11th in the NBA at 32.6%. The SportsLine model has this game total coming close to 220 points, with Over 213.5 hitting in 57.2% of its simulations.

CJ McCollum Under 24.5 Points + Assists

McCollum is a big reason the Hawks took a 2-1 series lead into Saturday, as he averaged 27 points over the first three games. Then the Knicks held him in check in Game 4, when he scored 17 and had three assists, going 0-for-4 from 3-point range and turning the ball over four times. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points and 3.3 assists for the season, and the SportsLine props model has him projected for 23.4 combined points and assists.