Seven games will make up Wednesday's NBA slate. We have our eye on one moneyline pick, a spread pick, and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. There's not a lot of value up for grabs as far as monyeline plays go, but we've gone over each matchup to identify some strong plays. Are you looking to find an edge? Here are three options we feel are worth considering.

The Clippers claimed the top spot in the Western Conference when the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves lost on Tuesday. They're healthy now that Ivica Zubac is back in the lineup and no team has been more dominant at home as of late. Los Angeles has posted a league-best 14-1 record at home since Dec. 1. While the Pelicans are enjoying a three-game winning streak of their own, they've lost five straight contests against teams with winning records. Zion Williamson is also questionable with a foot injury, so I'll roll with the home team here.

Philly won its first game after Joel Embiid tore his meniscus (as Tyrese Maxey scored 51 points against Utah last Thursday) but proceeded to lose its next two matchups by double digits. The 76ers have a chance to win games with Tyrese Maxey, but the point guard missed shootaround on Wednesday with an illness and his status for the game is up in the air. The Dubs beat the Maxey-less 76ers by 12 last month and are likely to be just as dominant without the reigning MVP suiting up for 30 minutes as he did when these teams met last week.

Player prop: Tre Jones over 7.5 assists (+100)

Jones has thrived as a floor general as of late. The San Antonio Spurs point guard has eclipsed seven dimes in four of his previous five contests. He accomplished that feat despite facing three of the NBA's top-six scoring defenses during that stretch. That included an 11-assist outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The hosting Miami Heat have a stout defense of their own, but Jones has also gone over seven assists in three of his previous five road games. His ability to create without turning the ball over should give him a good chance to keep his hot streak going.