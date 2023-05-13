Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

We covered this before Kings-Warriors Game 7 and we'll cover it again now: Game 7's are always ugly. Entering this season, the past 14 Game 7's averaged a total of 193.5 points. Kings-Warriors was a bit higher-scoring at 220, but it still came in well under its 229 projected total. The Celtics made a major lineup change for Game 6 by inserting Robert Williams III into the starting five, which was designed to boost their defense at the expense of their offense. Well, it worked, and the two teams combined for just 181 total points. Don't overthink this one. The under is by far the best bet on the board. The Pick: Under 201

I'm going to contradict NBA history a bit here. Roughly 80% of Game 7's are won by the home team. But home-court advantage hasn't really existed in this series. Four of the six games have been won by the road team. Typically, I favor the team that didn't just make a major adjustment, because it can respond without the opponent knowing what to expect. That is the position Philadelphia now finds itself in. When road teams do win Game 7's, it is usually because they have the best player. The 76ers have the MVP. This is a legacy game for Joel Embiid. Whatever he has in the tank post-injury, we're going to see it. That doesn't exactly guarantee a Philadelphia victory, but a blowout doesn't seem especially likely. The Pick: 76ers +6.5

Marcus Smart led the Celtics in clutch shot attempts last postseason. He trails Jayson Tatum by one shot for the lead this season. He took 22 shots in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals a season ago. For whatever reason, when things get tight, the Celtics have this bizarre tendency to let Marcus Smart play hero ball. Does it work? Absolutely not. He shot 8-of-22 in that Game 7 win over Miami and 2-of-14 in the clutch last postseason. But guaranteed volume outside of superstars is such a rare thing in a Game 7 that you take the certainty where it presents itself. The Pick: Smart Over 14.5 Points