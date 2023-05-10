Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

We picked the over for Game 4, and while it just barely registered as a victory, the logic behind that pick still remains. There is simply too much low-hanging fruit offensively for these teams to continue to struggle scoring this much. Somehow, the second-highest scoring game of this series did not involve either team making one-third of their 3-point attempts. The Knicks are still shooting 24.8% on open 3-pointers for the series, and they've fallen to 32.3% on wide-open 3's. The Knicks aren't going to go wild from deep, but we should expect better shooting in Game 5, which should lead to another over. The Pick: Over 209.5

The Lakers were in this exact situation last round. They won Game 1 in Memphis, relaxed for Game 2, took care of business in Games 3 and 4, and with a chance to clinch an easy series victory in Game 5, they folded in the second half and allowed the Grizzlies to push the series to a sixth game. That's been this team's tendency. They only play their best basketball when they absolutely need to. They don't in Game 5, so the Warriors are correctly favored. The Pick: Warriors -6.5