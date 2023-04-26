Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Home-court advantage is obviously enormous in the postseason, and the Cavaliers are only a few Game 1 rebounds away from being tied in this series instead of down 3-1. But nothing they've done in the past four games suggests that this series is evenly matched. Cleveland is scoring a pathetic 85 points per 100 plays in the half-court, and while the Knicks have been slightly worse, they've at least made up for it by pulling in 38.1% of all available offensive rebounds. Cleveland isn't giving itself second chances. It found one successful trick, a small-small pick-and-roll with Caris LeVert that targeted Jalen Brunson, and that won them Game 2.

Otherwise? This series has been all Knicks, and without the depth to properly adjust, the Cavaliers are likely out of luck. Even if the Knicks don't close this series out on Wednesday, this game will be close. Cleveland isn't good enough to blow New York out. The Pick: Knicks +5.5

The Lakers like to play with their food before they eat it. That's how they lost Game 2 of this series with Ja Morant out. It's how they lost to the Houston Rockets and nearly to the Utah Jazz at the end of the regular season. They're going to jog through this game thinking they have the series in the bag because that's what they do when they feel too comfortable. Against a 35-6 home team, that isn't going to fly. The Lakers are properly favored in this series, just don't expect them to make it easy on themselves. The Pick: Grizzlies -4

I'm going to take an unconventional approach here and avoid making a game pick. Instead, I'm using this space to advocate a series bet on Milwaukee. The odds are, frankly, terrible. With plus-110 odds, Vegas thinks that Milwaukee has roughly a 47.7% of winning three consecutive playoff games. Considering the uncertainty surrounding the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the general game-to-game volatility of modern basketball, there's a ton of risk baked into such a wager. And yet, I still feel relatively comfortable taking the Bucks. Here's why:

This same core of Bucks swept a similar yet healthier version of this Heat team out of the 2021 playoffs. Four wins, no losses.

Buoyed by winning streaks of nine and 16 games, Milwaukee actually spent 41 of the 82 games it played this season within winning streaks that lasted at least three games. That's a rate of 50%, better than the 47.7% odds Vegas is giving them.

The Heat are scoring a playoff-best 120.9 points per 100 possessions in this series. In the regular season, they scored only 107.1 points per 100 possessions in minutes they played without Tyler Herro. What feels more sustainable against the Bucks if they are healthy?

Two of their wins came without Antetokounmpo on the floor. The other came with Jimmy Butler scoring 56 points. If you don't believe Antetokounmpo will play in the next three games? Stay away. But odds are, Butler isn't scoring 56 again because he'd literally never done it prior to Monday.

If you have a low appetite for risk? Avoid this. Anything can happen in a single playoff game, and the Bucks need to win three of them in a row. But ask yourself this: if any part of you felt that the Bucks were going to sweep the Heat before the series... why would you back off of them now, in a situation in which a sweep is absolutely necessary? You're just never going to get better odds on a championship contender advancing out of the first round while seemingly healthy. The Pick: Bucks +110 (series pick)

Yes, I know, betting on the road Warriors has been gambling suicide this season. But until we've seen the left-handed De'Aaron Fox shoot with a broken left index finger, we can't credibly pick the Kings. Sacramento has grown too reliant on him in this series to shift their offense elsewhere. Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray have all struggled for part or all of this series. If Fox can't be Fox, the Kings can't beat the Warriors. It's that simple. The Pick: Warriors -1.5