klay-thompson-getty-2.png
Getty Images

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season now in the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

Featured Game | Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIL
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o212
-110
BET NOW
BOS
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u212
-110
BET NOW

Through two games, Jaylen Brown has made just six two-point shots and three free throws in this series. That's it. Now, it's entirely possible that Brown compensates by making a bunch of 3's again in Game 3, but he's shooting above 47 percent from behind the arc in this series. That's not exactly sustainable, and while he doesn't appear to be seriously injured, it's worth noting that he did seem to be having some trouble with his hamstring down the stretch of Game 2. Without access to easy shots, expect Brown to regress slightly as a scorer in Game 3. The pick: Brown under 24.5 points

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GS
-300
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
o225.5
-110
BET NOW
MEM
+240
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
u225.5
-110
BET NOW

Game 1 of this series totaled 233 points. Game 2 was lower scoring at 213, but the two side were a combined 21-of-83 from behind the arc. On paper, Game 3 looks like it should be focused very heavily on offense. Golden State is missing Gary Payton II, their primary Ja Morant defender, and Memphis is missing Dillon Brooks, their preferred Stephen Curry defender. Without them in the game and with some basic shooting regression on both sides, we should see far more offense on both ends of the floor. The pick: Over 225.5