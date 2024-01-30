Five games will make up Tuesday's NBA slate and there's plenty of betting value available on the market ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each matchup to identify a trio of plus-money player props worth wagering on. Here's what bettors should keep an eye on.

Tyrese Haliburton over 14.5 rebounds + assists (+104)

Haliburton is questionable for Tuesday but said he planned on playing Monday. It's unclear what kind of workload he'll carry, but a few things suggest that he could easily hit this total. First off, T.J. McConnell is out with an illness and won't be able to help as much as a reserve facilitator. Secondly, Bennedict Mathurin has been downgraded to questionable because of a toe injury. Haliburton has gone over this total twice in three meetings with the Boston Celtics this season. The only time he didn't was when he hurt his hamstring and played just 13 minutes against his Eastern Conference rivals earlier in January. I like his odds after watching him rattle off 17 assists in his first game back from injury before sitting out his team's last four contests.

Draymond Green over 7.5 assists (+108)

Green's playmaking is on the rise. The Golden State Warriors forward has tallied 11 assists in each of his last two games and has needed to direct traffic quite a bit with Chris Paul out. It's unclear whether the Philadelphia 76ers will have their defensive anchor in Joel Embiid, as he's missed two games with knee inflammation. Green's bound to have his fingerprints all over this matchup whether the reigning MVP suits up or not. Nicolas Batum and De'Anthony Melton are out, so Green will likely look to take advantage of the opposition's less-gifted perimeter stoppers.

Coby White under 2.5 three-point field goals made (+123)

White's grown as an offensive engine but his shooting from distance hasn't been good as of late. The Chicago Bulls guard has made just 26.8% of his triples over his last seven games and was bothered by the Toronto Raptors' length on the perimeter the last time he faced them. White made one of his six attempts from beyond the arc in his last meeting with the Raptors, and Toronto will likely deploy Gary Trent Jr. and other wings to funnel him into different looks on Tuesday.